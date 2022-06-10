Fire Breaks Out At Old Highland Park Baptist Church And Auditorium

A three-alarm fire broke out at the old Highland Park Baptist Church, now part of the Redemption to the Nations Church campus, on Friday night.

Surrounding streets were closed as crews worked the fire at the corner of Union Avenue and South Orchard Knob Avenue.

The call came out at 7:13 p.m., and arriving units were met with heavy smoke. Active firefighting operations were undertaken by many of the Blue Shift companies.

Firefighters were pulled out of the historic church for their safety due to structural integrity concerns inside the vacant building.

Tri-State Mutual Aid Association partners from across the region filled in at city fire halls and answered calls while the CFD worked this major incident. Crews continued to pour water on the church and adjacent auditorium. Both are vacant.

The cause of the blaze will be under investigation.

Fire officials said, "We know this local landmark holds a lot of memories for families in our area. Firefighters will be working throughout the night on this scene."