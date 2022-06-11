Police Blotter: Woman Sick Of Men Brushing Their Arms Up Against Hers "Just For The Heck Of It"; Woman Lets Cousin File Her Taxes, And Refund Goes To Someone Else

A woman at Mary Walker Center, 2505 Market St., told police she was rather upset because of an incident as she was exiting the building. She said as she was going out the door a black male was coming in and his arm "just brushed against my arm, and I'm sick of it." She said he did it "just for the heck of it," as there are two doors to the building entrance. She said she has made several reports about this kind of incident happening there.

A manager told police she saw someone pull up to a man's silver Jeep Grand Cherokee at United Enertech, 3005 S Hickory St., take off the catalytic converter and leave with it. The manager was able to show police video camera footage of the incident. The suspect was in a dark color SUV. Police were unable to see the suspect due to the way they parked and the camera angle. The camera was unable to get a clear image of the tag number on the vehicle.

A woman called police about vehicles traveling the wrong way on Hemlock Circle. She said this offense occurs throughout all hours of the day. Police remained in the area for approximately 40 minutes, but did not observe any motorists committing this offense.

A caller reported a white male wearing a black and white tie dye shirt and black shoes who was acting disorderly at the Walmart parking lot, 3550 Cummings Hwy. The caller said the man was aggressively approaching random people in the parking lot and screaming at them. Police searched the area around Walmart, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle causing a hazard at 181 I-24 East. Police observed a white Crown Victoria (TN tag) parked on the shoulder, with the front of the vehicle within the lane of traffic. Due to the location of the vehicle, it was causing a hazard for other motorists traveling on the roadway. The vehicle was towed by Yates Towing and taken to E. 23rd Street

An Alabama driver's license and Social Security card were found at Erlanger Baroness, 975 E 3rd St., inside the adult ER. Police attempted to locate the owner, or find a contact number, but were unsuccessful. The ID and Social Security card were turned in to Property.

A man on 14th Avenue told police he was the victim of vandalization. He told police he had two tires slashed (approximately $600/tire), exhaust kicked off ($400), the vehicle was keyed ($900), and the license plate was taken off the vehicle. The vehicle is a 2004 Ford F150. The incident took place at a unknown time during the night. The license plate was put into NCIC as stolen. The man said that events similar to this one have happened in the past by a man he identified to police. He told police he believes that man has vandalized his vehicle, but at this time there is no camera footage, witnesses or any other evidence to suggest that man was involved in this incident.

A man on E. 28th Street told police that his mailbox had been damaged. He said that the mailbox had been bent and warped and would not close properly. There is no suspect information.

An anonymous caller told police that a Wilderness Yukon camper was parked on Pisgah Avenue and blocking traffic. Police determined that there was plenty of room for several cars to get around the Yukon. Police placed an orange removal sticker onto the vehicle's door and will give the owner a little time to remove it prior to towing.

An employee at the Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave., told police that a woman came on the property driving a red Nissan Sentra (TN tag) causing a verbal disorder with the staff. The employee wanted police to tell the woman to leave. Due to the woman having already left the scene when police arrived, they asked the employee to call back if the woman returned.

A man on Fisher Avenue told police that a PlayStation 4 ($300) and Smart TV ($300) were stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Two men were in a verbal disorder at a residence on N. Hawthorne Street over an undetermined amount of money that was loaned/given from one man to the other. The man residing there wanted the other man (the loaner) off his property and the loaner just wanted his money repaid. Police

explained to the loaner that he would need to go to small claims court to regain his money and that he needed to stay off the other man's property. The resident had a warrant out of Georgia that was not extraditable.

A man at Rick Davis Gold & Diamonds, 5301 Brainerd Road, told police a white male (tan and green shirt, with glasses) walked into his store and attempted to sell him some scrap metal. He said he asked the man to leave and the man then had some negative words to say to him. He said he then asked the man several times to vacate his store and the back premises, and even threatened to call police. He said the man told him to call police and that is exactly what he did. However, the man was gone upon arrival and police told him to contact Dispatch if the man returned, so that he could be trespassed.

A woman on Kelly's Ferry Road told police that her vehicle was taken from her driveway at approximately 2 a.m. She said her neighbor provided a video of the incident. Police watched the video, but were unable to obtain any useful information, due to the low light and picture quality; however, it is known that the suspect used a car hauler attached to a truck. The vehicle was then entered into NCIC as stolen.

Police were called about a disorder at the Waffle House, 5466 Highway 153. Police found a man and woman sitting on the sidewalk. When asked about their disorder, they said the man was having a panic attack and the woman was coaching him through some breathing exercise to calm him down. Police asked if they needed police or EMS assistance, to which they both said they did not.

A woman told police that a Toyota Prius collided with her car while it was parking in the space next to her car. She said she was inside Taichi Bubble Tea at 1820 Gunbarrel Road when it occurred. The driver of the Prius said he did not collide with the woman's vehicle. The woman's vehicle had scratches on the driver's side of the rear bumper of her Nissan. The Toyota had many scratches, but none of the damage was consistent with colliding with the Nissan. Police did not see any evidence that the Toyota collided with the Nissan.



The owner of TB storage, 4978 Gold Wing Way, told police that several trailers and other vehicles that belonged to his customers were parked in the back lot of the storage unit. He said a catalytic converter was stolen from one of the trailers, two batteries from another trailer and a cardboard box with miscellaneous items was also taken from a green pickup truck. The owner showed police videos and pictures of several individuals on the security camera who could be the suspects. Due to the quality of the pictures, police were unable to identify the individuals.

Police observed a blue Hyundai with dark tinted windows and a darker front windshield traveling north on N. Orchard Knob at a high rate of speed. The officer turned his vehicle around and attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle. At that time, the vehicle observed police presence and continued traveling at a high rate of speed, turning east on Wilson Street. After turning onto

Wilson, police lost visual of the suspect vehicle and it could not be located. Shortly after, police were able to observe a vehicle matching the description on N. Chamberlain Avenue, although it could not be confirmed.

A woman on Arlington Avenue told police she had allowed her cousin to file her taxes. She said she has yet to receive her tax refund and grew suspicious of her cousin. She told police she has tried to make contact with her cousin multiple times, but her cousin always says that she is busy. The woman said she spoke to staff at the IRS who stated that her tax return had been refunded, however they could not disclose to whom it was deposited. The woman will be following up with the IRS in the morning for them to further their investigation.