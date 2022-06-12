Police Blotter: Woman Identifies Other Driver In Road Rage Incident; Man At Waffle House Harasses Customers

Police spoke with a woman on Lee Highway who said a road rage incident took place between herself and the driver of a Nissan Xterra. The woman said the driver of the Nissan swerved the vehicle at her vehicle and then she had to go into a separate lane to avoid a collision. Police showed the woman a photo of the registered owner, and she said he was the driver of the Nissan.

* * *

A woman on Tuskegee Boulevard told police she has been in an online friendship on Instagram with a person claiming to be named Sarah. She has spoken with Sarah by phone as well and she said she is 39 years old and from Texas, but this is possibly false information. The woman said Sarah agreed to loan her some money and she was supposed to send some of it back to Sarah through bitcoin after the money was deposited to her Truist Bank account. She said Sarah was supposed to deposit $9,500 into her account this past Monday and she then withdrew $8,900. She spent the money but never sent any back to Sarah, and now she is in the negative on her account. She found out from her bank that the check that Sarah deposited was fraudulent and the bank had already pulled the money back out of her account. It was deposited from a business account by mobile deposit and she said she can’t see the check anymore once it’s deposited, and she doesn’t know the name of the business. She said she only knew Sarah by phone and Instagram and doesn't know if any of her information is real.

* * *

A man on Hurricane Loop said his vehicle was rummaged through overnight and he believes his registration and a copy of the title were stolen.

* * *

An employee with AT&T told police 1,000 feet of copper wire had been cut down and stolen. He said the wire ran from the Turkey Foot Trail Road on Highway 58 towards the old Rustic Apartments.

* * *

A man on S. Lyerly Street told police he works as a utility locator for United States Infrastructure Corp. He said there was some locating equipment mounted to a utility pole in front of a residence and he described it as Vivax Metrotech ProLock 3. He said it was just now discovered that the equipment is gone and he's not sure when it was last seen. He's also not sure of the value but could possibly be around $5,000.

* * *

An employee of the Dollar General at 8126 E. Brainerd Road told police she found a counterfeit $20 bill in the safe. She doesn't know which employee took the money or when they took it. The counterfeit money was taken to Property.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling east in heavy traffic near the 18100 block of I-24 behind a pickup truck with a Michigan tag. She saw a real tiny rock come out of the bed of the truck. The rock struck her windshield and cracked it.

* * *

A woman on Sylvan Avenue told police there had been fraudulent charges on her Credit 1 Bank credit card. She is disputing charges on her credit card and was asked by the card company to file a police report. Someone has charged at least $217 to her card. She doesn’t know what happened to the card.

* * *

A woman on Union Avenue told police she last saw her black 2021 Nissan Murano when it was parked on Wednesday morning and it was left locked. She heard a noise outside around 2 or 3 a.m. Thursday and around 7:30 a.m. she went out and discovered that the window was broken in the driver-side front door. It looked like someone had cracked the window, possibly from trying to pry it open. There have been no estimates.

* * *

A man came into the PSC lobby quite concerned over an incident at Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. He said he went to Sam's and didn’t have his membership card with him. He went to customer service and requested a day pass. He recently received a letter from Synchrony Bank that he had applied for a credit card through Sam's Club. He said he didn’t apply for the card. He has contacted Synchrony Bank and canceled the card and also has notified Equifax Credit Bureau that he disputes the inquiry on his record. He has also contacted management at Sam's about the incident. As a result, he has not suffered a loss.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police her Ring doorbell camera was stolen. She said the apartment complex needed a case number in order to look at video surveillance.

* * *

Police were called to Esquire Lane for a disorder prevention while a woman gathered belongings and left. She arrived on scene and got her stuff without incident.

* * *

A woman on Hargraves Avenue told police her yard and fence were damaged by an unknown vehicle. She will speak with her neighbors to attempt to get tag information on the suspect’s vehicle.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on N. Germantown Road who said a woman was causing a disorder in his home. The man originally said he wanted the woman to leave his home, but he decided she could stay.

* * *

Officers responded to a potential abandoned car on Tremont Street. There was no tag on the vehicle. The vehicle has been stickered to inform the owner to get a tag for the vehicle or move it.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on Brainerd Road. Police called Expressway Towing who said they had located a stolen Nissan Rogue. Expressway Towing towed the vehicle and East Ridge Police Department was notified that the vehicle was recovered.

* * *

A man on Hamilton Place Boulevard requested a disorder prevention in order to get his belongings from the house he and his ex shared. Police went with the man to the residence and his son opened the door. The man gathered his belongings and left the scene. The man’s ex was not on scene.

* * *

A man at the Citgo at 7400 E. Brainerd Road told police someone entered the vehicle he was driving and had parked at the gas station and stole $2,000 out of the center console. Police watched the surveillance video and discovered that the video did not record the suspect or the tag on the vehicle they left in. The owner of the vehicle and money is a woman and she said she did not want a police report completed.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Urban Trail for a well-being check for a woman. When they arrived, officers spoke with a man who said he was friends with the woman and was concerned for her health after she texted her friends saying she took one of her pills and drank wine. After speaking with the man, police made contact with the woman who appeared under the influence. She said she had no thoughts of hurting herself. Medic 9 cleared the woman who refused treatment.

* * *

A woman told police she arrived at work this afternoon and parked in the parking garage at 801 Chestnut St. When she was leaving work, she found that someone had broken her passenger-side window. She needed a report for insurance.

* * *

Waffle House employees at 5466 Highway 153 told police a man had been harassing customers and causing issues. Employees said they wanted the man lawfully trespassed. Police explained to the man he is lawfully trespassed and not allowed back. He acknowledged this and left the property without incident.