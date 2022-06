Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BREU, KIMBERLIE TARA

7199 GREY HAWK TRL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373776902

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BURNS, MICHAEL VINCENT

1417 NORTH BLACKSMITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT FROM BUILDING)



CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

2200 Duncan Ave Chattanooga, 374043225

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

2102 STUART ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRAIG, HENRY MONROE8030 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)DIXON, JEREMY LEWAYNE926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCDUNSTAN, STEPHANIE CAROL8640 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIS, RICKY DALE9607 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, RALPH DANNY2301 NW INTERLACKIN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE15 FALCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTHELLEM, MATTHEW JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)FAILURE TO APPEARHICKEY, JACK FREDRICK708 BARKSDALE CIR HERRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYHYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ1020 W 37TH ST APTB103 CHATTANOOGA, 374101249Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, LAMONT ARTHANIEL2624 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(ALIAS CAPIAS) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAJOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLUSK, JONATHON EDWARD1768 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE7014 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWMAN, LONNIE JACK19091 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057457Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)OSHELL, SCOTTIE RAY111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOSTERHOUDT, ALYSSA M1437 QUAIL RUN NASHVILLE, 372144280Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENN, DE ANDRE LEBRON2109 Daisy St Chattanooga, 374062443Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN212 VREELAND ST. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, HARLAN GLENN470 IDAHO AVE APT B DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER2603 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DESHAWN DEWAYNE618 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTONE, JAKE WADE5346 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA RESALETHOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163516Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTURNER, MANDY ANN156 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANNORMAN, JOSEPH PAUL3710 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VARGAS, JACOB SHAWN7712 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, DAVID KEITH1811 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PAROLE VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)PAROLE VIOLATION (BURGLARY-OTHER THAN HABITATION)FAILURE TO APPEARSPEEDINGREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVEHICULAR ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWIGLEY, JAMES SCOTT158 US GRANT DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL811 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILSON, HEAVEN L1316 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 373434323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYOUNG, JERMICHAEL5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY