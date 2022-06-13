Lookout Valley Home Destroyed By Fire On Monday

Chattanooga firefighters worked through a number of challenges to fight a Lookout Valley house fire Monday, sparking a multi-agency response that spanned several hours.

Hamilton County 911 received calls that a home was on fire in the 1600 block of Cash Canyon Road at 10:49 a.m. Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Hixson by responding units. Quint 1 arrived and saw heavy flames blowing out of the front and both sides of the structure.

All of the residents got out safely with no injuries.

Crews started attacking the fire and were told that a pet was still inside. The dog was quickly located, but it is believed several pets perished in the fire.

Because the closest hydrant was nearly half a mile away, a water shuttle system was established to bring tankers to the scene to supply water to fight the fire. There was not enough space for normal draft tank operations due to how narrow the roads are in this area. As a result, the CFD, Walker County, Dade County and Tri-Community tankers took turns transporting water to the scene. A second alarm was called for additional personnel.

Firefighters were rotated frequently due to high heat to give them time to rehydrate and rest. They were shuttled to the scene using UTVs and a passenger van in an effort to keep roadways clear for the tankers. Crews continued monitoring hot spots once the fire was under control, remaining on the scene for several hours.

The home is a total loss.

The residents indicated that they were cooking and the fire was started by grease on the stove. Two adults will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with a heat-related injury.