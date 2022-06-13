Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 781 Residential Units, School On Former Cigna Site In East Brainerd

Monday, June 13, 2022

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for zoning changes to allow 781 residential units and a school on the 72-acre Cigna site in East Brainerd.

The school will be on 18.6 acres at the former Cigna headquarters building directly across from East Brainerd Elementary School on Goodwin Road.

The development by Empire Communities will include detached single-family homes on 49.4 acres adjacent to the Drake Forest subdivision, apartments on 16.2 acres and senior apartments on 6.5 acres.

The apartments will be adjacent to the old AMC Movie Theater, and the senior units will be to the rear of the school.

There will be some community space along a stream that runs through the property. 

The developers will put a 10-foot landscaped buffer along the border with Drake Forest though that is not required.

Two residents of Drake Forest complained that old subdivision is still dealing with the effects of the tornado and have been ill-served. City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford took issue with the statements, saying there a number of road improvements are set there this year.

Empire Communities is described as "one of the largest family-owned and operated North American new home builders creating inspiring places to live. With over 27 years of experience under our belt, we now proudly operate in two countries and six regions, having built more than 28,000 homes in over 90 communities."

 

 

 

 


June 13, 2022

The Planning Commission on Monday gave its approval to a development that will add 336 residential units on 42 wooded acres at 1558 Vance Road. Developers said it is a steep site with a 150-foot

Developer Bassam Issa said he is seeking to buy additional land at the East Brainerd Road exit of I-75. He already has purchased some land at Concord Road and Concord Circle across East Brainerd

The Planning Commission on Monday denied a road closure request at Ridgeside brought by a resident who said she filed it after learning that land to the rear of her was going to be going up for



Development At 42 Wooded Acres At Vance Road Gets Nod From Planning Commission

The Planning Commission on Monday gave its approval to a development that will add 336 residential units on 42 wooded acres at 1558 Vance Road. Developers said it is a steep site with a 150-foot topography drop from its highest point to the lowest. City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford noted on sites of 30-degree steepness that the developer will have to replace vegetation.

Developer Issa Seeks To Buy More Property At East Brainerd Exit Of I-75

Developer Bassam Issa said he is seeking to buy additional land at the East Brainerd Road exit of I-75. He already has purchased some land at Concord Road and Concord Circle across East Brainerd Road from Baskin-Robbins. Mr. Issa said, "I have been negotiating with the neighbors. Some of them want to sell and get out." He said he has been eyeing a sit-down restaurant for

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God's people will not teach their children God's laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God's laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God's people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn't have been. He is the organizer of this weekend's March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author "#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line." Hundreds of thousands took

UTC's Curtis, Maxwell Named To Preseason All-American Squad

-Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers. Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They're two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone

Lady Red Wolves Earn 1-0 Win Over Visiting Tormenta FC

The Lady Red Wolves women's soccer team won their third match in a row Sunday night beating South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-0 in the comfy confines of CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The lone goal was scored by Mackenzie Smith in the 34th minute and assisted by Hollie Massey. Dani Krzyzaniak had eight saves for the Lady Red Wolves and earned the shutout. The Lady Red Wolves


