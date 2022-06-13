Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 781 Residential Units, School On Former Cigna Site In East Brainerd

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for zoning changes to allow 781 residential units and a school on the 72-acre Cigna site in East Brainerd.

The school will be on 18.6 acres at the former Cigna headquarters building directly across from East Brainerd Elementary School on Goodwin Road.

The development by Empire Communities will include detached single-family homes on 49.4 acres adjacent to the Drake Forest subdivision, apartments on 16.2 acres and senior apartments on 6.5 acres.

The apartments will be adjacent to the old AMC Movie Theater, and the senior units will be to the rear of the school.

There will be some community space along a stream that runs through the property.

The developers will put a 10-foot landscaped buffer along the border with Drake Forest though that is not required.

Two residents of Drake Forest complained that old subdivision is still dealing with the effects of the tornado and have been ill-served. City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford took issue with the statements, saying there a number of road improvements are set there this year.

Empire Communities is described as "one of the largest family-owned and operated North American new home builders creating inspiring places to live. With over 27 years of experience under our belt, we now proudly operate in two countries and six regions, having built more than 28,000 homes in over 90 communities."