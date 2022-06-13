Planning Commission Recommends Denial For Road Closure Request At Ridgeside; Applicant Said It Was Filed After Learning Of Possible Development

The Planning Commission on Monday denied a road closure request at Ridgeside brought by a resident who said she filed it after learning that land to the rear of her was going to be going up for sale.

Drue Zaharis said she and neighbors use a portion of the never-completed road at Ridgeside Road and Preston Avenue for parking.

She said attorney Hugh Moore, who is looking to sell a number of lots he owns on the side of Missionary Ridge, could have other access to the property, including off Shallowford Road.

Mr. Moore, a resident of Ridgeside for 42 years, said there is a curve in Shallowford Road near the property, and it is unlikely a cut would be allowed there for a road. Mr. Moore said he has hired a realtor to handle the property sale.

Attorney Kirby Yost, representing Mr. Moore, said he needed time to study what would be the most favorable access for the property.

Mr. Moore said he had been buying up lots below him on the Ridge for the past 25-30 years as they became available.

He said he may donate a portion of the property to the town of Ridgeside.

The Planning Agency staff had recommended approval, saying the closure would not landlock anyone's property.

The final decision will be up to the Ridgeside Commission.