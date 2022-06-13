Development At 42 Wooded Acres At Vance Road Gets Nod From Planning Commission

The Planning Commission on Monday gave its approval to a development that will add 336 residential units on 42 wooded acres at 1558 Vance Road.

Developers said it is a steep site with a 150-foot topography drop from its highest point to the lowest.

City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford noted on sites of 30-degree steepness that the developer will have to replace vegetation.

The planning staff had recommended that a 10-acre section of the property be set aside as green space. The panel lowered that to four acres of green space.

Maximum height of the residential buildings will be four stories.