Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Attorneys Say Woman Who Died At Silverdale Was Not Given Access To Vital Medicine

Monday, June 13, 2022

Attorneys for a woman who died at the Silverdale Detention Center on May 16 said she was not given access to medicine she desperately needed.

Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Parks Varnell said in a motion in Criminal Court that when Carol Rene White was checked into the jail on May 11 she had the medication and a court order directing that she receive the pills.

Instead, the three bottles of pills were kept in a sealed plastic bag during her stay at Silverdale, the attorneys said.

The attorneys said Ms. White made several calls to family members from the jail. Her mother-in-law said she was worried and was fearful due to not having been given her medications.

On May 16, five days after she was sent to Silverdale for a 45-day DUI sentence, she was found unresponsive in her cell. She was declared dead at the hospital.

The prescriptions were for Divalproex, used to treat bipolar disorder and to help prevent seizures, and Levothyroxine thyroid medication. A third was Hydroxyzine for sleep assistance.  

The motion says Ms. White's doctors "strongly advised her that she could not, under any circumstances, stop taking her medication, which included Divalproex and Levothyroxine."

The attorneys asked for a hearing "to show cause why the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office should not be adjudged in contempt of court."

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz conducted the hearing and found that the attorneys did not have standing to bring the motion.

The attorneys maintain that the judge on his own could find the Sheriff's Office in contempt.

They said there should be punishment "including injunctive relief, fines and/or other punishment as may be necessary, appropriate and just for such contemptuous conduct."  


Chattanooga Woman, 47, Drowns In Colorado River At The Grand Canyon

Woman Arrested After Large Amount Of Drugs, 17 Guns Found In Teakwood Drive Gun Safe

Public Meeting Set Thursday For Mountain Creek Corridor Study


A 47-year-old Chattanooga woman has drowned in the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon. She was identified as Sheetal Patel.

Police checking out a burglary suspect at 4090 Teakwood Dr. said they located a gun safe at the residence with a large amount of meth and guns. Syltresha L. Brown, 42, of 4088 Teakwood Dr., was charged with 17 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of meth, and possession of Schedule 1-7 drugs.

A public meeting and open house for the Mountain Creek Corridor Study will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Bank High School Library HUB and Bishop Conference Room. The study boundary ... (click for more)



Police checking out a burglary suspect at 4090 Teakwood Dr. said they located a gun safe at the residence with a large amount of meth and guns. Syltresha L. Brown, 42, of 4088 Teakwood Dr., was charged with 17 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of meth, and possession of Schedule 1-7 drugs. Police said during the search they were approached by Ms. Brown,

A public meeting and open house for the Mountain Creek Corridor Study will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Bank High School Library HUB and Bishop Conference Room. The study boundary extends from the intersection of Signal Mountain Road and Mountain Creek Road, to the Mountain Creek Road and U.S. 27 interchange, and includes the slopes below the W Road and Highway 27.

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

UTC's Curtis, Maxwell Named To Preseason All-American Squad

-Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers. Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They’re two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Earn 1-0 Win Over Visiting Tormenta FC

The Lady Red Wolves women's soccer team won their third match in a row Sunday night beating South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-0 in the comfy confines of CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The lone goal was scored by Mackenzie Smith in the 34th minute and assisted by Hollie Massey. Dani Krzyzaniak had eight saves for the Lady Red Wolves and earned the shutout. The Lady Red Wolves ... (click for more)


