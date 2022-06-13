Texas Man, 32, Charged With Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl

Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Monday, June 13, 2022
Johnathan Salazar
Johnathan Salazar

A 32-year-old Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old Sale Creek girl and driving her to a hotel in Meridian, Miss.

Johnathan Lucino Salazar, of Victoria, Tex., is also charged with solicitation of a person for a commercial sex act, solicitation of a minor under 18 years old, and solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

The Sheriff's Office said on June 1 Salazar traveled from his home to Hamilton County "with the intent of sexually exploiting and ultimately kidnapping a 15-year-old girl." He picked her up on the road in front of her house.

The girl left a note in the mailbox, saying she was not happy at home and was going away but might contact the family later. Her grandmother said she was told she was with a man she met on Snap Chat, but she would not give the man's name.

Authorities said Salazar had begun corresponding with the girl on Snap Chat, telling her he was 17 and that he loved her. The two exchanged videos showing each masturbating, it was stated. He also sent her numerous small amounts of money by Cash App, adding to over $500.

Detectives working with the mother were able to obtain multiple screenshots from conversations between the girl and Salazar. At the time detectives did not know his name.

Law enforcement was able to learn where they were headed through cell phone pings, but did not know the type of vehicle. Eventually, through the Cash App transactions, the identity of Salazar was learned. He was traced to a Tru hotel by Hilton at Meridian.

Authorities said Salazar and the girl in the room there with two other females. They were later identified as Salazar's elderly mother and her friend. Authorities said they did not believe they were involved in the abduction and they were allowed to leave.

The girl told detectives she was disappointed when she saw that the person she had been corresponding with was not 17 and that he had lied to her. However, she still agreed to go with him. She denied they had any sexual contact in the hotel room.

Detectives said Salazar denied he was involved with a human trafficking operation. Detectives said they were suspicious when they found several $600 cash deposits, which he said were from his employer, a doughnut store in Meridian. They also said they were suspicious because of the large number of cell phones he had on hand, including one he gave to the girl for her use.

Salazar was detained by the Meridian Police Department until he could be extradited to Hamilton County.

 

 


Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years

Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime

A 32-year-old Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old Sale Creek girl and driving her to a hotel in Meridian, Miss. Johnathan Lucino Salazar, of Victoria, Tex., is also charged



Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years

A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains of New York as a descendant of two Revolutionary War soldiers and one who fought in the War of 1812. Wilder went west to Columbus, Ohio, when he was 19 and worked as a draftsman, then was ... (click for more)

Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime to head off potential violence. The weekend initiative began Friday and will continue throughout the summer, police said. Listed below are the stats from this weekend's enforcement ... (click for more)

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)

Jordan Leen Named Brown Head Wrestling Coach

Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School. "We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)


