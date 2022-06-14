 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Morris Bradt Had Vineyard On Cameron Hill Before The Civil War

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Morris Bradt

  • George M. Bradt

  • Delphine Bradt had an international reputation as an aviator


Morris Bradt, who came to America from Regasen, Prussia, was among the very few residents of Cameron Hill in the 1850s. He was "an ardent promoter of benevolism, brotherly love and harmony."

He had a home "on the spur" of Cameron Hill with a marvelous view and a vineyard.

Bradt, who was born around 1832, and his wife, Julia, were in New York when their daughter, Anna, was born around 1857. Julia was from Pennsylvania.

Just before the start of the Civil War, Bradt was a clerk in Chattanooga for another Prussian immigrant, Edward Ephraim.

However, the Bradts later bought the home of Michael Swick that was on the northwest corner of Railroad Avenue (Broad Street) and Seventh Street. Swick had built it in the early 1850s. Bradt acquired it early in 1863 for $3,000 in Confederate money. He also briefly owned the stately Rathburn home on Pine Street. 

The Bradt home was confiscated for the use of Capt. Adler, provost marshal. Mrs. Bradt was among the volunteer nurses in town during the war.

The Bradts remained in Chattanooga after the war, and in 1867 Morris Bradt was among those who organized a Jewish cemetery.

By 1870 Morris Bradt had accumulated $10,000 in property. His Cameron Hill acreage was due to become increasingly valuable. The former vineyard was laid out in the Bradt Addition.

The couple had more children in the war period and afterward, including boys George, Guy and Gustave. A daughter, Minnie, died in 1874 when she was 12.

In 1870, Bradt was listed as a retired merchant though he was only 38, indicating he may have been in ill health. He survived the cholera epidemic of 1873, but he died on Dec. 9, 1875.

George M. Bradt, moved to Havana, Cuba, where he published the Havana Post. He was a leader in Havana's sports entertainment business and was active in the development of its tourist industry. The Havana Council voted $8,000 for the publication by George Bradt of a special edition to attract tourists. 

George Bradt married Lenora Block of Chattanooga. She died in 1911 at the age of 45.

Delphine Bradt, a granddaughter of Morris and Julia Bradt, gained an international reputation as an aviator. Delphine Bradt, who was born in Chattanooga in 1887, was the first woman to fly a plane in Cuba - at Camp Colombia. She also was an artist who studied at the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Art. She received two fellowships there. Delphine also studied art in Europe for several years. She met and married William Greenbaum in the Philippines in 1925.

Two years later, in December 1927, Delphine Bradt Greenbaum died soon after giving birth to a daughter. She was just 40. She was buried at the Mizpah Cemetery in Chattanooga.

Her work is included in the collection of the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Art.


June 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

June 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 13, 2022

Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years


A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANCHONDO, SUSANA 3307 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate. * * * A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANCHONDO, SUSANA 3307 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BANKS, DEONTA DAJUAN 2208 CUSHMAN ST CHATTA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD HARASSMENT BATES, MANESHA ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)

Jordan Leen Named Brown Head Wrestling Coach

Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School. "We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors