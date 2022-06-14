Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate.



* * *

A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police she was in a verbal disorder with a friend of hers regarding property of hers, specifically copper. She said she believed the friend had taken copper that had belonged to her, but they have since handled the disorder between them and no longer needed police. Police then spoke with the friend, who said he did not take any copper belonging to the woman, and was willing to show police the inside of his vehicle, where the woman was accusing him of placing the copper. The man agreed to also have the woman come to the vehicle to observe that the copper was not there. It was observed that the man did not have any copper inside his vehicle. The woman was satisfied with this and did not need any further police assistance. They both told police that at no time anything physical had occurred between the two of them. Police observed nothing to indicate that anything physical had occurred.

* * *



Police responded to a call for a smoke check at a homeless camp at 3550 Cummings Hwy. The fire turned out to be a warming fire and there was not an issue.

* * *

A man on 5th Avenue told police around 2 a.m. a vehicle came over the concrete humps

in the alleyway and ran over the corner of his chain link fence and came into his yard. He said he did not see this happen and has no information about the vehicle. He said he does not know how the person got the vehicle out of his property.

* * *



A man called police about damage to his rental car. He said he found his Toyota Prius had received a long scratch down the passenger side of the vehicle. He said this occurred overnight in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel, 3644 Cummings Hwy.

* * *

A man on Fairfax Drive told police that at about dusk the night before last, he placed a check for a bill in his mailbox. He said early the day before he noticed that his mailbox was open, the flag was still up and his check was gone. He said that morning someone entered the Truist Bank in Red Bank and attempted to cash the check. He said the check was altered from $72.75 to $1,000 and payable to an Angola Brock.

* * *



A man said his pull behind travel trailer at Prime Storage, 816 Mountain Creek Road, was broken into at an unknown time. He said where the trailer was stored there were no security cameras. He said a storage door and entry door were both pried open and it will cost over $1,000 to replace the doors. He said he will make a list of property that was stolen and email it once he has it complete.

* * *

A woman told police she thought she saw a man who is a fugitive in the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. the day before between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Police spoke with a loss

prevention officer and they reviewed the video during that time. They did not see anyone matching

the man's description.

* * *

A man at 600 Market St. told police that a white female, who he identified to police, took his back pack and walked down the street. Police located the woman half a block down the street from him. She told police she was waiting for the man to come down the street and get his back pack. Police returned the back pack to the man. Both agreed to stay away from each other if they were not able to get along.

* * *



A man told police he found a cell phone in the grass on Highway 58 at Wolftever. He brought the phone to the PSC at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. to turn it in to police. He told police that the people he talked to on the phone didn't want to come pick it up at the police department. The phone will be entered into Chattanooga Police Property.

* * *

A woman told police she left her purse hanging on the back of her chair with her wallet inside while she was at Bud's Sports Bar, 5751 Brainerd Road, the day before. She last saw it around 5 p.m. and then realized it was gone later around 10 p.m., after she had gone to Taco Bell. She then discovered an illegal charge on her TVFCU debit card, which was a Zoom Transfer for $510. Also, there was a charge for $55 at the Speedway in Cleveland.

* * *

A woman on Gillespie Road told police she noticed the day before that there is a large dent and a crack on the left side of the rear bumper of her Honda Civic. She said she parks her car in front of her residence. She said she is not certain that it happened while at her residence or elsewhere.

* * *

A man told police he was driving down River Street when a rock from a mower was flung at his car (Honda), breaking the back left window. The mowers work for the Excellent Lawn Care LLC and were given a complaint card for the incident as well.

* * *

A man told police he found a wallet in the parking lot of Food City, 703 Signal Mountain Road. The wallet contained an ID and various credit and debit cards. Officers turned the wallet into Property for safekeeping.

* * *



A man told police he found multiple credit/debit cards as well as a TN ID in the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue/New York Avenue. The woman's ID as well as her credit/debit cards and other miscellaneous cards will be turned into CPD property.

* * *



A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police a white male shoplifted $130 worth of merchandise. The employee said he recovered the items and then the man fled the scene.

* * *

Police observed a suspicious vehicle on Robbins Street parked outside of an abandoned house. With past experience of police having found several stolen vehicles parked behind or next to abandoned structures, they ran the vehicle and found it was not stolen and came back to a person who lives on Wilson Street. A neighbor said the owner of the vehicle just bought the house, parked the vehicle there and is working on the house.