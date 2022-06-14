Man, 72, Shot And Killed On Citico Avenue; Woman, 21, Also Shot

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Citico Avenue late Monday night.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot.

Responding officers located the man in his home suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police also found the female victim.

Both were taken to local hospitals where the man died.

Police said, "The woman told police she and her male companion were driving in the area when they began taking gunfire."