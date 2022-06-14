 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lookout Mountain Club Breaks Ground On $12 Million Course And Clubhouse Restoration Project

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Lookout Mountain Club will host a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m., for its members to commemorate the restoration of the club’s Seth Raynor-designed golf course and historic Fairyland clubhouse. The $12 million capital improvements are part of a Master Plan that was voted on and approved by a super majority of the club’s membership back in October of last year. 

It has been 97 years since Seth Raynor first walked the property that became the Fairyland Golf Course (now Lookout Mountain Club) and gasped in wonder and satisfaction at its unique site, a plateau that sits on a mountain rather than in the mountains.

Mr. Raynor, the pre-eminent golf course architect of the "Golden Age," never built a second-rate course. All were "of championship quality," and no other architect landed a higher percentage of his designs in the "Top 100 Classic Golf Courses" published by Golfweek.

But Mr. Raynor died two months after drafting his final plan for the course. Although his able associate Charles Banks picked up the project (and several others) that Raynor had underway, the Great Depression and World War II pushed off the full realization of the dream at Lookout.

It was not until the club hired Brian Silva in 1995 to produce the first Long Range Plan for the course that the dream was finally resurrected. Even then, though, courses were slow to embrace the idea of restoration after years of doing renovations. Mr. Silva's initial work was constrained by a budget of only half of what would be needed to fully restore the layout. Silva advised the club to put in the fairway bunkers as the first priority and restore two of the five greens that had been altered over the years, #11 and #17.

Two Lookout Mountain Club members' creation of the Seth Raynor Society pushed the idea that many of Raynor's courses were "Rembrandts in the attic" and that the memberships at all Raynor courses had been bequeathed a treasure that had to be burnished and maintained. Since then, many Raynor courses have been fully restored.

This year, Lookout Mountain has embraced this responsibility and has hired renowned golf course architects Kyle Franz, whose work was just highlighted at the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina; Tyler Rae; and Jim Ryan to oversee the completion of the project by restoring the greens complexes to their full Raynor/Banks glory. When complete, golfers will once again "gasp in satisfaction" at this unique "links on a mountain." 

The course restoration, which will kick off in June and is expected to be complete by next spring, will include all of the greens getting completely rebuilt and resurfaced, featuring a new turf grown in Auburn University's agricultural lab, a new irrigation system being installed, bunkers being rebuilt and expanded, and new cart paths being added. 

Later this year, renovations will also begin at the historic Fairyland Clubhouse and are expected to take nine months. Those renovations will be guided by the Atlanta-based architectural firm Kuo Diedrich Chi (KDC), which was selected for its depth of experience and breadth of expertise, specializing in award-winning master planning and designs for private clubs worldwide. 

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will feature welcoming remarks from the club’s President Caroline Williams and General Manager Andrew Orbison. It will also include featured comments from the Master Planning Committee Chair Chas Torrence, Golf Course Architects Tyler Rae and Kyle Franz, Clubhouse Architect Mark Diedrich of KDC on later phases of the restoration, and Seth Raynor Society Founder Doug Stein.  

“This is such a defining moment in the narrative of Lookout Mountain Club,” said President Caroline Williams. “Our membership, board and team have overwhelmingly embraced the opportunity to invest in our future by partnering with the best in their fields to thoughtfully restore our historic golf course and clubhouse, ultimately enabling us to provide generations of members and their families an experience like no other – one that is distinctly Lookout and decidedly extraordinary.”



June 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

June 14, 2022

38-Year-Old Man Charged With Breaking Into Home On Webb Road 2 Days In A Row

June 14, 2022

Man, 43, Charged With Breaking Girlfriend's Leg, Setting Fire Near Her


A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine ... (click for more)

Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road. Officers received a call around ... (click for more)

Van Edward Keith, 43, of 3424 Hughes Ave. in Chattanooga, was arrested at his home for domestic assault and aggravated arson for an incident that occurred on June 3. Police responded to ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate. * * * A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)

38-Year-Old Man Charged With Breaking Into Home On Webb Road 2 Days In A Row

Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road. Officers received a call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday about a burglary in process at the residence. Police noted that they had a call about a burglary at the same residence the day before. The victim told police he ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)

Jordan Leen Named Brown Head Wrestling Coach

Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School. "We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors