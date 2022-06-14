Ben Landress, One Of The Founders Of CBL & Associates, Dies At 94

Ben S. Landress, one of the founders of the Chattanooga-based mall firm CBL& Asociates, has died at 94.

Mr. Landress was one of the “Associates” that founded CBL in 1978 and his career with CBL and the Lebovitz family long preceded the formation of CBL. Before there were malls, there were theaters. He began working in the Lebovitz-owned theaters in downtown Chattanooga as a young man, serving as popcorn-maker, usher, and ultimately manager. When the family shifted to property management, he joined them in the predecessor company that ultimately spun off and created CBL.



Within CBL, his legacy spans the array of property management and for many years prior to his retirement in 2021, he served as executive vice president - management with responsibilities across the spectrum that included what was then billing and collections, human resources, central files, and information technology. He also served as an advisory member of the CBL Board of Directors since 1993.

He was a longtime member of Ridgedale Baptist Church and the Genesis Sunday School Class. He was on the board of directors at Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Bible in the Schools.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Ridgedale Baptist Church with Dr. Doug Plumlee officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday at Ridgedale Baptist Church.