Police Blotter: Woman Receives Threatening Texts From Her Son; Man Thought To Be Smoking Out Of Glass Bowl Is Just Eating Soup

Thursday, June 16, 2022

A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her son had been parked across the street earlier and was now sending her threatening messages. Police observed a text message the woman said was from her son. Part of the message reads "I'm kill all y'all just stay away from me u lazy ------ i can kill y'all anytime." The woman believes her son was trespassed from the property, however police could not find evidence of this. The woman said she is not in fear for her safety at this time. She wanted this documented.

* * *

A woman on Rawlings Street told police she and her boyfriend of 11 years were having a verbal disagreement. She didn’t know his date of birth or any other identifiable information. She said he left before police arrived.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue Court was standing outside her home and said her ex-boyfriend came to her house around 4 a.m. She talked to him through the front door until she eventually opened up the front door for him. She told police she wanted him to leave because he was getting upset and started getting verbally loud. She said that’s when she chased him out of her house. She said he left and went to his cousin's house.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road called police and said an unknown man was stalking him and had followed him to work. Police spoke to the unknown man who told police he didn’t know where he was. He was trying to get back to the InnTown suites on Lee Highway and didn’t know how to get back. The unknown man agreed to have his vehicle towed and he be transported back to InnTown Suites via police.

* * *

A person called police and said there was an abandoned car behind the Office Depot at 2273 Gunbarrel Road. The silver 2002 Honda Accord was unoccupied. It had front-end damage, the driver’s door was opened and the keys were in the ignition. The tag displayed on the vehicle didn’t come back on file. The car was registered to a man in Hamilton County. The officer requested the car be towed as it was blocking the flow of traffic for delivery trucks. Mostellers Towing arrived and towed the vehicle back to their location.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was at Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., the day before. When she returned home, she noticed someone had keyed her vehicle on the driver side.

* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police it appears someone has been going through her mail in her mailbox. She is working with Housing Police to investigate the matter.

* * *

Police received a call about woman being naked on E. MLK Boulevard. Police spoke with the woman who is homeless with loose clothing. She was asked to move along and she agreed.

* * *

Police were called to Mountain Creek Road where it was reported a man was smoking out of a glass bowl. Officers spoke with the man who said he was helping his elderly grandmother move. He told police he was drinking soup. Officers were able to confirm the man was just drinking soup.


