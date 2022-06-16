TDOT Contractor Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 In Chattanooga, Hamilton County

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6. This work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends.



Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. – Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m.:

• I-75 South – The three outside lanes between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.

• I-75 North – The two inside lanes between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 9.8 will be closed.

Traffic will use the two outside lanes through these limits.



Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.



During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.



This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

