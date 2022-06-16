 Thursday, June 16, 2022 97.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

TDOT Contractor Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 In Chattanooga, Hamilton County

Thursday, June 16, 2022

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, TDOT contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 12.6. This work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends.

Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. – Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m.:
I-75 South – The three outside lanes between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits. 
I-75 North – The two inside lanes between mile marker 6.6 and mile marker 9.8 will be closed.

Traffic will use the two outside lanes through these limits. 

Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time. 

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.


Opinion

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Court Summary

During my morning readings on Wednesday I came across a make-sense story on the Business Insider website that laid bare three controversial decisions the Supreme Court will address within several weeks. I share these in the hope the summaries will educate and enlighten our readers. * * * THE SUPREME COURT COULD SHAKE UP THE NATION WITH UPCOMING LANDMARK DECISIONS ON ABORTION, ... (click for more)

Sports

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)

Moc Family Mourns Loss Of John Kalvelage

The Chattanooga Mocs lost an important member of the family on Tuesday, June 14. John Kalvelage '76, a two-time All-American wrestler at UTC from 1972-76, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. Kalvelage, a member of the Chattanooga Hall of Fame Class of 1994, helped lead the Mocs to three top-15 finishes at the NCAA Division II Tournament throughout his career. The ... (click for more)


