 Friday, June 17, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

Friday, June 17, 2022
  • - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years.

It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address. Most were on the hill above, providing a maximum view.

But the outlook must have been quite fine from 132 East Terrace. 

It was a charming home as well with its fluted porch ornamentation and the symmetrical layout of the multiple arched windows.

Charles S. Mason, a traveling agent for Chattanooga Plow Company, was an early occupant. Then the Rev. Elias S. Kimball got to enjoy it.

Shalliday Martin lived there before Mrs. M.J. O'Neill resided there several years.

It passed to John Dowling, Miss Pearl Oliver, M.T. Mason, among others.

Thomas Burkeen was the occupant of 1132 East Terrace near the date of its demise.


June 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Doing Yardwork Finds Handgun; Man Carrying Gun On Street Is Doing Cosplay For Resident Evil

June 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 16, 2022

Police Check Out Report Of Student With A Gun At Central High; School Placed On Lockdown


Police were called to Talley Road where a man found a gun while he was weed-eating his yard. He said he was doing yard work and found a black handgun near the road close to his driveway. He took ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAN, RODNEY O 626 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a student possibly with a gun on campus at Central High School on Thursday. Officers were advised there was a possibility of a student on campus ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Doing Yardwork Finds Handgun; Man Carrying Gun On Street Is Doing Cosplay For Resident Evil

Police were called to Talley Road where a man found a gun while he was weed-eating his yard. He said he was doing yard work and found a black handgun near the road close to his driveway. He took several pictures of the gun lying there and then picked the gun up with a plastic bag to get it out of the yard while he was mowing. He said a black male was seen in front of his house around ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAN, RODNEY O 626 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BILLS, JOSHUA TIMOTHY-MICHAEL 1 EAST 11ST APT 516 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors