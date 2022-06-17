Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

- photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years.

It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address. Most were on the hill above, providing a maximum view.

But the outlook must have been quite fine from 132 East Terrace.

It was a charming home as well with its fluted porch ornamentation and the symmetrical layout of the multiple arched windows.

Charles S. Mason, a traveling agent for Chattanooga Plow Company, was an early occupant. Then the Rev. Elias S. Kimball got to enjoy it.

Shalliday Martin lived there before Mrs. M.J. O'Neill resided there several years.

It passed to John Dowling, Miss Pearl Oliver, M.T. Mason, among others.

Thomas Burkeen was the occupant of 1132 East Terrace near the date of its demise.