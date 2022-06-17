Police Blotter: Man Doing Yardwork Finds Handgun; Man Carrying Gun On Street Is Doing Cosplay For Resident Evil

Police were called to Talley Road where a man found a gun while he was weed-eating his yard. He said he was doing yard work and found a black handgun near the road close to his driveway. He took several pictures of the gun lying there and then picked the gun up with a plastic bag to get it out of the yard while he was mowing. He said a black male was seen in front of his house around 3 a.m. but he was unsure if the gun was dropped by him or not. Police ran the gun through info and it came back the gun was not stolen. Police turned the gun into Property.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street called police to report several items stolen out of his Jeep Wrangler. An officer arrived and the man showed his Jeep, which had the side panels taken off, and had a hitch hauler with a cut strap on it. The man said there were two bags containing miscellaneous tools taken from the Jeep. He used the strap to secure the bags into the Jeep. One bag was a black Coachman, the other a bleached white burlap bag. The man had no suspect information and said the last time he saw the items in the Jeep was around 11:30 p.m. or midnight.

* * *

An officer saw a 2009 silver Lexus GX7 traveling north on 46th Street at Tennessee Avenue without the headlights on. Police spoke with the driver who had a valid driver's license, insurance, and no local or NCIC hits. He was given a warning and released.

* * *

A woman driving northbound on I-75 told police she struck a large tie down strap which damaged her oil pan on her 2011 Honda Accord.

* * *

A man told police while he was driving on Broad Street, someone threw an object that struck the side of his 2012 Chevy Silverado. He said there was some sort of residue and scratches to his truck. The suspects were in a grey Honda Accord with a Georgia tag which didn’t come back on file.

* * *

Police were notified of a black male hitting a bank sign at 800 Market St. with a metal pole. Upon arrival, police observed the suspect leaning on a metal ashtray that had been encased in the brick sidewalk. The suspect had managed to break the ashtray free and had been striking the bank sign. Police were unable to get in touch with people responsible for either piece of property. The suspect was acting erratic and talking about people chasing him. Due to having no victim contact at this time, the man was released.

* * *

A clerk at the FastStop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. said a black male came into the store and stole a case of Heineken beer. The clerk valued the beer to be approximately $53.

* * *

A man on W. 27th Street told police he called them to scare his sister into "getting her life together." Police spoke to the woman who said she was okay and did not need help from police.

* * *

A man on 3rd Avenue said he was preparing for work around 9 p.m., went back inside the house and when he came back out his vehicle was gone. He said the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside. The vehicle is a silver Toyota Camry. The car was entered as stolen into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Grace Avenue said someone in a truck ran over his mailbox, destroying it.

* * *

A man told police while he was at Cheddars at 2014 Gunbarrel Road, his Cadillac CTS was parked and someone scratched the driver's side. It is unknown by what means or who did the damage to the car.

* * *

On routine patrol on Carter Street, an officer saw a white male wearing all black carrying a black AR style rifle. The officer spoke with the man who said he was doing cosplay for Resident Evil and the rifle is a BB gun. He showed the officer the magazine was empty and the trigger was locked with a zip tie.