Police Say They Did Not Hear From Mary's Bar About Crowds Until Just Before McCallie Avenue Mass Shooting; Could Not Respond Immediately Because Of Trouble Elsewhere

Friday, June 17, 2022

Chattanooga Police said the first call they got on possible trouble outside Mary's Bar on McCallie Avenue on June 5 was at 2:17 a.m.

Owners of the bar told members of the City Beer Board on Thursday they had called in about large crowds outside at 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Three people died when a barrage of shots rang out on the street near the bar. There were 14 people shot and three hit by vehicles trying to flee the scene.

Police said they were not able to immediately respond on the 2:17 a.m. call from the bar because so much trouble was going on elsewhere in the city that early morning.

The McCallie Avenue shooting broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Police gave out a "timeline of events which occurred in the city prior to the shooting at Mary's at 2125 McCallie Ave."

Officials said, "As you can see, resources were exhausting quickly due to a number of events happening immediately before the shooting occurred. This sequence of events reflects the information which is releasable at this time. This investigation is still on-going and additional information is not releasable at this time."

Here is the timeline given by the police:

6/4 - 2320 hours - Shooting at 1300 Carter Street.  Adam and Baker units responded to the scene. 3 persons were shot, which tied up several units on a large crime scene

6/5 - 0142 hours - Large fight on Station Street.  22 cars from city responded to the scene

6/5- 0217  hours - Security from Mary's called into HC 911 advising it was not an emergency, but there was a large crowd gathering and asked for a unit to assist with traffic control, no disorder at this time.

6/5 - 0219 hours - HC911 indicated there were no available units and delayed dispatch until a unit became available.(Units assigned to previous calls)

6/5 - 0220 hours - RTIC officer advised on Baker Channel that a armed suspect was observed on Milne Street (1 mile from 2125 McCallie)  All available Adam and Baker units responded

6/5 - 0233 hours - Female caller reported problem driving through traffic

6/5/ - 0235 hours - Mary's manager called and asked for street to be cleared

6/5- 0235 hours - While CPD Units were looking for the previously mentioned armed suspect, they conducted a felony stop on suspect vehicle near McCallie and Willow

6/5 - 0237 hours - Parkridge Hospital called reporting multiple gunshots. While they were on the phone, victims walked into hospital

6/5 - 0238 hours - Numerous calls to HC 911 reporting persons shot and injured


June 17, 2022

Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

June 17, 2022

Call For Public's Help In Finding 16-Year-Old Dalton Girl Missing Since March 21

June 17, 2022

McCallie Avenue Resurfacing Project Overnight Paving Begins June 19


A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years. It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public's help finding 16-year-old Aubree Kilgore who has been missing since March 21 from Dalton. Aubree is a white female

Resurfacing Crews on McCallie Avenue will be working during the evening hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. beginning this Sunday to avoid potentially hazardous conditions as daytime temperatures are expected



Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years. It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address. Most were on the hill above, providing a maximum view. But the outlook must have been quite fine from 132 East Terrace. It was a charming home as well with its fluted porch ornamentation

Call For Public's Help In Finding 16-Year-Old Dalton Girl Missing Since March 21

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public's help finding 16-year-old Aubree Kilgore who has been missing since March 21 from Dalton. Aubree is a white female with black hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-3 and weighs 105 pounds. She may be in the Dalton area. If you have any information, contact NCMEC at 1-800-The-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is "earned" by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers' mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar


