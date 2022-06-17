Police Say They Did Not Hear From Mary's Bar About Crowds Until Just Before McCallie Avenue Mass Shooting; Could Not Respond Immediately Because Of Trouble Elsewhere

Chattanooga Police said the first call they got on possible trouble outside Mary's Bar on McCallie Avenue on June 5 was at 2:17 a.m.

Owners of the bar told members of the City Beer Board on Thursday they had called in about large crowds outside at 1:35 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Three people died when a barrage of shots rang out on the street near the bar. There were 14 people shot and three hit by vehicles trying to flee the scene.

Police said they were not able to immediately respond on the 2:17 a.m. call from the bar because so much trouble was going on elsewhere in the city that early morning.

The McCallie Avenue shooting broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Police gave out a "timeline of events which occurred in the city prior to the shooting at Mary's at 2125 McCallie Ave."

Officials said, "As you can see, resources were exhausting quickly due to a number of events happening immediately before the shooting occurred. This sequence of events reflects the information which is releasable at this time. This investigation is still on-going and additional information is not releasable at this time."

Here is the timeline given by the police:



6/4 - 2320 hours - Shooting at 1300 Carter Street. Adam and Baker units responded to the scene. 3 persons were shot, which tied up several units on a large crime scene



6/5 - 0142 hours - Large fight on Station Street. 22 cars from city responded to the scene



6/5- 0217 hours - Security from Mary's called into HC 911 advising it was not an emergency, but there was a large crowd gathering and asked for a unit to assist with traffic control, no disorder at this time.



6/5 - 0219 hours - HC911 indicated there were no available units and delayed dispatch until a unit became available.(Units assigned to previous calls)



6/5 - 0220 hours - RTIC officer advised on Baker Channel that a armed suspect was observed on Milne Street (1 mile from 2125 McCallie) All available Adam and Baker units responded



6/5 - 0233 hours - Female caller reported problem driving through traffic



6/5/ - 0235 hours - Mary's manager called and asked for street to be cleared



6/5- 0235 hours - While CPD Units were looking for the previously mentioned armed suspect, they conducted a felony stop on suspect vehicle near McCallie and Willow



6/5 - 0237 hours - Parkridge Hospital called reporting multiple gunshots. While they were on the phone, victims walked into hospital



6/5 - 0238 hours - Numerous calls to HC 911 reporting persons shot and injured