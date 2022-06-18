Police Blotter: Police Assist Woman Who Ran Out Of Gas On I-27; Woman's Nintendo Switch & 2 Controllers Missing For A Week

A woman at 1400 Highway 27 SB whose Ford F-150 had run out of gas on the side of the highway called police for assistance. Police ran the woman through NCIC and she had no active warrants. Police were also able to assist the woman by taking her to the nearest gas station, the Sunrise Market at 8425 Dayton Pike, to buy a gas can. Police transported the woman back to her vehicle and she was able to get her vehicle started. Police remained on scene for her safety until she was able to drive off.

* * *

A woman on Scruggs Street called police because she noticed her front window was broken. No suspect information is available.

* * *

Police were given a purse that was found on the sidewalk near 1257 Market St. Inside the purse was a Jeep key with the name "Tammy" on it. The purse was turned into Property.

* * *

A man on Ely Road told police he wanted a woman escorted off their property. The woman was on

the lease for the residence. Officers informed the man that to have her removed from the property, he would need to go through the court system and have her evicted.

* * *

A clerk of the Sunoco, 7490 Lee Hwy., told police that a white female came in and took a candy bar and left. The clerk said that he did not want to press charges, he just wanted her told to leave and not come back. Police found the woman next to the building. Officers have had interactions with her in the past. She is homeless, non-communicative and does not carry ID. Police told her to leave and not come back, and she left.

* * *



An officer was flagged down by a woman on E. 12th Street who said she cannot find her cell phone and was told to make a police report to be able to get another one. She said her phone is a blue, Assurance wireless Motorola government phone that has been misplaced or stolen. She was given the complaint number and told that she can buy a copy of the police report at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. after 5 on work days, to send in with her request.

* * *

A panhandler was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police found a man matching the description given by Dispatch and warned him about panhandling. The man left the parking lot.

* * *

A man was reported loitering at the Steak n' Shake, 2296 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man, who said he was homeless and a veteran. He told police he wanted to go to a homeless

shelter, but refused to go to the Community Kitchen. The man said he was going downtown to try to find a different homeless shelter.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road flagged officers down and said he lost his state-issued ID. He said he wanted to report this to local authorities.

* * *

While patrolling the area of McCutcheon Road, officers observed a vehicle where the tag did not return to anything. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the driver parked and exited the vehicle Officers were unable to speak with the driver at this time.

* * *



A man on W. 21st Street told police that sometime overnight someone stole two tool boxes full of tools from the back of his 2018 Chevrolet Colorado. He said he will prepare a list of the property taken and email it to police once he completes it.



* * *

A woman told police that while visiting her brother on Whitehall Road, a large truck was making a delivery of building materials for the new construction across the road. She said as the driver was removing the long pieces of lumber from the truck with a detached forklift, the load shifted, causing the lumber to fall into the fencing and yard of her brother. After speaking with the brother and sister, police spoke with the driver. The driver was identified and the lumber delivery was being made from the East Chattanooga Lumber Company. When checking the area. police did see damage to a section of the brother's fencing, as well as the grass beyond the fence.

* * *

A woman on Lara Lane told police that her Nintendo switch console with two controllers was

stolen from her house. She told police the last time she saw the Nintendo console was about a week ago in the house.