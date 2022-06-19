 Sunday, June 19, 2022 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Person Shot At Graysville, Tn., Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Sunday, June 19, 2022

A person shot on Saturday night at Graysville, Tn., has life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

 

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Retro Hughes Road for the report of a person shot.

 

Upon arrival, preliminary information from the scene indicates one individual was shot and was transported to a local medical facility by Hamilton County EMS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

 

HCSO detectives were on the scene conducting an investigation into the shooting.


Police Blotter: Music From Speaker In Pickup Bed Vibrates Woman's House Windows; Woman Says Company Attempted To Scam Her After Posting Her Resume On Indeed.com

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Goines Gets 51-Month Federal Term For Being Felon With A Gun


A woman on 15th Avenue told police that a pickup with a speaker in the bed of the truck has been driving by her house several times playing loud music. She said it was so loud it was vibrating her windows. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man who had a felony record and was caught with a gun has been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison. Samuel James Goines Jr., 35, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. ... (click for more)



A woman on 15th Avenue told police that a pickup with a speaker in the bed of the truck has been driving by her house several times playing loud music. She said it was so loud it was vibrating her windows. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. * * * A man at Schnitzer Southeast at 100 Workman Road told police he is a supervisor there and just discovered ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALLARD, ANDRE LAVELL 708 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I just invented a car that runs on herbs… I think I invented thyme travel. I may be old, but I still have a memory like an elevator. My boss texts me: "Send me one of those funny Father's Day jokes." Me: "I can't. I'm busy working." Boss: "That's hilarious! Send me another one!" Swimming with sharks is so expensive. It cost me an arm and a leg! Policeman knocks on the ... (click for more)

Sports

Biloxi Explodes Early, Rolls To 15-3 Win

The week began on a positive note for the Chattanooga Lookouts as they defeated the Biloxi Shuckers by a 7-6 final at AT&T Field Tuesday night. It’s been a downhill slide ever since for the home team, including a 15-3 drubbing on Saturday night that evened Biloxi’s record at 30-30 and the Lookouts too at 31-31. The Shuckers won for the fourth straight game while the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short, Biloxi Wins 6-5

Mike Siani ditched his helmet somewhere in between first and second base, and thrilled the Lookouts crowd of at least 4000 by barrelling into third with a bareheaded triple. With two outs and the Lookouts trailing 6-5, there were few players Chattanooga would've rather had at the plate than 2021 first round pick Matt McLain. McLain gave the baseball a good rip to right, ... (click for more)


