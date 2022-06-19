Person Shot At Graysville, Tn., Has Life-Threatening Injuries

A person shot on Saturday night at Graysville, Tn., has life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Retro Hughes Road for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, preliminary information from the scene indicates one individual was shot and was transported to a local medical facility by Hamilton County EMS with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

HCSO detectives were on the scene conducting an investigation into the shooting.