Two women, 29 and 30, were shot early Sunday morning on Rossville Avenue at Station Street.
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:18 a.m. to a call of a person shot.
Police working the area overheard a loud argument coming from a parking lot adjacent to Station Street. As police approached the area, gunfire rang out.
Police located two women suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.
No suspects were apprehended at the time of the incident, but this is an active investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.