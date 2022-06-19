Two women, 29 and 30, were shot early Sunday morning on Rossville Avenue at Station Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:18 a.m. to a call of a person shot.

Police working the area overheard a loud argument coming from a parking lot adjacent to Station Street. As police approached the area, gunfire rang out.

Police located two women suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.

No suspects were apprehended at the time of the incident, but this is an active investigation.