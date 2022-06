Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, KATRINA SHREE

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS

128 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CARPENTER, RICHARD BRYAN1548 N CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHECOOPER, JASON EUGENE999 PLEASANT GROVE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTCRANMORE, JIMMY14306 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONDUKE, BUDDY LEE1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (BURGLARY)VOP (ASSAULT)VOP (ASSAULT)ELLIS, TOMMY R6326 MASSINGALE HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000EWTON, SHERRY MARIE15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFLUELLEN, MCKAYLA803 TUNNEL BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000GAINES, MICHAEL EDWARD708 EAST 51 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARNER, TYLER WILLIAM9516 DAYTON PIKE APT 716 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGODWIN, TROY LEE411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTGORMAN, GABRIELLE ELIZABETH1400 CHESTNUT STREET #411 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTHALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT113 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEJOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KASZUK, CHARLES WALTER3014B CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374071324Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2612 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLUNSFORD, JASON WILLIAM6119 BLUE SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, ISAIAH802 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 20000 (AUTO)RECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEEVADING ARREST- FELONIOUSMCMILLAN, MIKEAL CHRISTIAN4505 COVE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIMITCHELL, MICHAEL JEROME4800 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, MICHAEL BRANDON13708 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM ASSAULT)MOORER, KYREE DION2110 APPLING ST APT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMORGAN, AISHA D3869 AGAWELA DR CHATT, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOSER, LELAND TYRAN1118 N HOUSTON ST SCOTTSBORO, 35768Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD3602 IDABELL EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONCHILD NEGLECTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOLLARD, MARCUS5322 CLEMONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOWELL, MARK ANTHONY213 MILLER COVE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGRAGLAND, DEANGELO JUAN1218 10TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSABEC, CHARLES LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA735 EAST 10TH ST APT 7 M CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHADDEN, TISHAI R3012 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ALLEN RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, QUAINN D710 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERSTEPHEN, CHRISTOPHER E1208 ARNOLD ST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, WALTER2426 COMB FLOWER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHWILLIAMS, MINKIAH RASHAW4213 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, SKYELER MICHAELBUDGETEL HOTEL MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING