Altercation Between 2 Women In The 1800 Block E. 23rd Street Wednesday Ends With 1 Woman Being Shot

Afrika Jackson, 21, was charged in a shooting incident after an altercation with another woman, 26, on East 23rd Street Wednesday evening.Chattanooga Police were notified that a woman had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at approximately 5:52 p.m. Wednesday.Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street. They then located and secured the crime scene.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the woman had been in a physical altercation with Ms. Jackson. A short time later Ms. Jackson produced a firearm and began shooting at the woman, officials said.Investigators located and arrested Ms.Jackson. She is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Ms. Jackson is at the Silverdale Detention Facility.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.The investigation is ongoing.