"Naive" Benton, Tn., Woman Who Laundered Money For Overseas Men Escapes Prison Time

A "naive" Benton, Tn., woman who laundered large amounts of cash for overseas men she began corresponding with has escaped prison time.

Donna J. Clark, 65, was sentenced on Thursday morning by Federal Judge Charles Atchley.

Prosecutor Steve Neff said Ms. Clark has no prior criminal record and received only small amounts of money from the scheme.

She was allowed probation and must be under supervisory release for three years.

The prosecutor said Ms. Clark believed promises by the men that they were going to come to the U.S. and marry her.

He said the FBI warned her she was violating the law. He said an agent "basically begged her to stop." However, she kept on doing it until she was finally arrested.

Prosecutor Neff said, "The defendant received packages in the mail or UPS containing cash. The defendant did not know any of the people who sent her the money. One of the men instructed Clark how to go to a Bitcoin ATM and deposit the money to his account. The men also asked her to buy Steam cards, and after she bought the cards, Clark sent them photos of the cards. The men also asked her to buy Green Dot cards, and Clark sent the men money on CashApp. The men allowed Clark to keep some of the money which she received, from $20 to like $200. Clark provided (agent) with original UPS envelopes which Clark received from “K.B.” and “M.W.” Clark stated that the packages contained cash, but she did not know “K.B.” or “M.W.” Clark also provided (agent) with original Bitcoin ATM receipts."

Ms. Clark was ordered to repay $110,125, but attorneys acknowledged it is unlikely that much can be paid back. Paypal was defrauded of $50,000, and the rest was two financial firms.

Ms. Clark told the judge she is worried that, as a convicted felon, she will lose her Section 8 apartment.

Judge Atchley said he approved the sentencing arrangement worked out by attorneys, but "just barely."