The Signal Gets Letter Of Reprimand For Not Allowing Gun-Toting SROs Inside For Prom

Thursday, June 2, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The Signal at 1810 Chestnut St. was cited to the Chattanooga Beer Board for the failure to allow two Hamilton County Sheriff deputies in the building during the East Hamilton High School Senior Prom on April 29. The Signal provides security for events at the venue, but on this night, the school hired two School Resource Officers for additional security. The SROs are also deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. Other SROs come from the Chattanooga Police Department, but guns are part of all their uniforms.

 

Attorney Jinna Burrell and owner of the Signal Josh Billue told the Chattanooga Beer Board they knew the additional security would be there, but were unaware they would have guns. That night around 6:45, when the SROs arrived, the manager on duty told them they would not be allowed inside with firearms. The two contacted their supervisor and left.

 

City Attorney Emily O’Donnell said the Chattanooga City Code specifies that access cannot be denied to any portion of the premises to any police officer, regardless if the business has a beer permit or not. Mr. Billue and attorney Burrell told the board that having no firearms inside is a condition of their insurance policy. They said their policy requires that all security guards who work there have to come from Axis Security, their approved vendor. This insures that the insurance company knows that they are properly trained.

 

Board member Brooke King noted that the business put its insurance policy over what the city  does to help keep people safe. SROs are police officers or deputies and they all carry guns.

 

The security personnel from Axis do not carry guns. Officials from The Signal told the beer board members that they were unfamiliar with SROs and that they are armed. The board was told, in hindsight, that had they known ahead of time, their insurance company could have been contacted to ask if it was permissible. But that night, the manager made a decision just an hour before the prom. Since this incident, the Signal has established a plan with their insurance carrier. The agreement is that with prior notification, armed security officers from the Police Department and Sheriff’s Department will be allowed inside whether they are acting as officers or private security. Attorney Burrell said this has been a lesson learned.

 

The Chattanooga Beer Board passed a motion to issue a letter of reprimand to The Signal on a vote of five in favor and three opposed.

 


June 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, EMANUEL 121 EASTVIEW AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALVIDREZ, RUBEN 34 TERRACE CHICO, 95926 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ARELLANO, VICTOR ... (click for more)

Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led a letter signed by 46 other pro-life senators to send a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that they will vote to block any bill that would undermine the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, or any other pro-life protections. “We write to express our unwavering ... (click for more)

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)

Blaine Woodruff Tabbed As New UTC Men's Golf Coach

For Blaine Woodruff, few places could draw the nationally-recognized golf coach away from sunny Malibu. But for the Acworth native, Chattanooga was one of those few destinations. The 2020 national champion was dubbed the UTC men’s golf coach on Thursday morning. “Chattanooga has been a job I’ve had my eyes on ever since I got into coaching,” Woodruff said. “I grew up down ... (click for more)


