June 20, 2022
A woman on Pisgah Avenue told police that a man parked his RV on her property without permission. She said he ignored her when she asked him to move the RV and she did not hear from him. Police spoke with the man and he said he would be on the way to resolve the issue. The woman said she needed a report made in case she has to tow the RV.
* * *
The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Mowbray Pike today (monday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.
The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through as there will be large equipment blocking both lanes.
The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society.
Who among us has not had their world turned upside down in the last two years? None, I dare say.
Women: it’s like someone grabbing your purse, turning it upside down, and dropping the contents all over the floor.
Men: it’s like someone taking your wallet and tossing all its contents up in the air during a hurricane.
Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season.
The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves won their second game of a weekend home stretch on Sunday beating Peachtree City MOBA 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge.
The win gives the Lady Red Wolves a first place standing tied with South Carolina United with 17 points. The Lady Red Wolves are 5-1-2 in USL W League play.
