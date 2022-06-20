 Monday, June 20, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge City Court Clerk Opposes Move To Place Post Under City Manager; Judge Change Would Open Position To Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson

Monday, June 20, 2022

East Ridge voters will be getting two referendums relating to the city's court system in the Aug. 4 election.

One would change the way the city court clerk is selected - moving it from the current system of being elected to being appointed by the city manager.

Patricia Cassidy, East Ridge city court clerk since 2014, said she went along with the referendum because the alternative would have been to open up the position to anyone in Hamilton County. 

 

She said,  "I believe that there are citizens in the city who are well qualified to hold the position of court clerk, have the legal experience, etc., and we shouldn’t have to go all over the county to find someone.

I also believe that any elected official for the city should reside in the city." 

 

Ms. Cassidy said she will actively campaign for the job to remain in the hands of the voters.

 

Another measure would allow the city judge to live anywhere in Hamilton County - not just East Ridge. It also would allow a municipal judge for another city to also sit in East Ridge.

 

Kevin Wilson, longtime judge at Collegedale, is on the East Ridge city judge ballot for Nov. 4. Other candidates are Tracy Cox, Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

 

The Election Commission on Monday approved the Aug. 4 ballot.

 

Early voting will be from July 15-30 at the same locations as the May primary.


June 20, 2022

Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

June 20, 2022

Employee At Amazon Fulfillment Center Charged With Embezzling 25 Phones, 3 Apple Watches, 2 Airpods

June 20, 2022

Frank P. Pierce Foundation Gives $1 Million To Chattanooga Area Food Bank To Fight Hunger In Northwest Georgia


Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, ... (click for more)

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust ... (click for more)

The Frank P. Pierce Foundation has donated $1,000,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support its work to fight hunger in Northwest Georgia. This gift will provide hunger relief in Catoosa, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say The Real Time Information Camera System Helped Them Nab Memphis Pair In Home Invasion

Police said the Real Time Information System helped them nab two Memphis men involved in a home invasion on Dahlia Street on Saturday. William Edward Farmer IV, 26, and Darion Merriweather, 28, are charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. Farmer is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Two men said they were sitting on ... (click for more)

Employee At Amazon Fulfillment Center Charged With Embezzling 25 Phones, 3 Apple Watches, 2 Airpods

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Discovery Drive has been charged with embezzling 25 phones, three Apple watches and two Airpods. Luiz Fernando Felipe-Diego, 20, of 1800 Foust St., was charged with theft of property over $10,000. Officials said the items totaled $20,523. (click for more)

Opinion

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Good Doctors Of The World, This Is What You're Up Against

Who among us has not had their world turned upside down in the last two years? None, I dare say. Women: it’s like someone grabbing your purse, turning it upside down, and dropping the contents all over the floor. Men: it’s like someone taking your wallet and tossing all its contents up in the air during a hurricane. Many of us are left standing around, scratching our heads, ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Win 3-0 Over Peachtree City MOBA

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves won their second game of a weekend home stretch on Sunday beating Peachtree City MOBA 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The win gives the Lady Red Wolves a first place standing tied with South Carolina United with 17 points. The Lady Red Wolves are 5-1-2 in USL W League play. In Sunday's game, Jada Cooper had two goals and MacKenzie ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors