Erlanger Plans New Urology Center At Oasis Park Business Center In Hixson

Erlanger Health System is planning a new urology center at the Oasis Park business center in Hixson.

The location is behind La Quinta Inn near where Dupont Parkway reaches Highway 153.

Ryan Fiser, development official, said the land will be purchased from Fidelity Trust for $1,950,000.

It will include a 1.6-acre section where the new facility will be built as well as additional parking area that brings the total to 4.29 acres.

Mr. Fiser said the infrastructure is already in place for the new facility.

He also noted that Erlanger already has a family practice at that location, and he said it has done well.

Erlanger had looked at four different sites and had also discussed the possibility of leasing, but found that was too expensive.