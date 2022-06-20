 Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Erlanger Plans New Urology Center At Oasis Park Business Center In Hixson

Monday, June 20, 2022

Erlanger Health System is planning a new urology center at the Oasis Park business center in Hixson.

The location is behind La Quinta Inn near where Dupont Parkway reaches Highway 153.

Ryan Fiser, development official, said the land will be purchased from Fidelity Trust for $1,950,000.

It will include a 1.6-acre section where the new facility will be built as well as additional parking area that brings the total to 4.29 acres.

Mr. Fiser said the infrastructure is already in place for the new facility.

He also noted that Erlanger already has a family practice at that location, and he said it has done well.

Erlanger had looked at four different sites and had also discussed the possibility of leasing, but found that was too expensive.

 

 


June 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 20, 2022

Erlanger Plans New Urology Center At Oasis Park Business Center In Hixson

June 20, 2022

Funeral Service Is Friday For Myrakle Le'Nita Moss, Who Died At Scene Of Mass Shooting On McCallie Avenue


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKERS, RANDY D 7986 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System is planning a new urology center at the Oasis Park business center in Hixson. The location is behind La Quinta Inn near where Dupont Parkway reaches Highway 153. ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Friday for Myrakle Le'Nita Moss, who was one of three people who died in a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue on June 5. Two people died of gunshots and Ms. Moss was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKERS, RANDY D 7986 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BAKER, TIMEKOS D 1406 STRATMAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BENFORD, ... (click for more)

Erlanger Plans New Urology Center At Oasis Park Business Center In Hixson

Erlanger Health System is planning a new urology center at the Oasis Park business center in Hixson. The location is behind La Quinta Inn near where Dupont Parkway reaches Highway 153. Ryan Fiser, development official, said the land will be purchased from Fidelity Trust for $1,950,000. It will include a 1.6-acre section where the new facility will be built as well as additional ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech?

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Wishing For A Kinder, Gentler Vols Baseball Squad Next Season

Now that the pain of the Tennessee baseball team's loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals has subsided a bit it's probably time to reflect on what exactly happened. The Volunteers dominated college baseball as no other team has done in years, finishing 57-9. That's an amazing record for sure but in a two out of three series in baseball, anything can happen. The Vols obviously ... (click for more)

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors