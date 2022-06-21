Highway Road Work Near Rock City On Lookout Mountain - “IT IS Done!!!”; Georgia Officials Say Road To Reopen Today

Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Manager Kenny Lee had a welcome message for mountain residents late Monday night marked "The Fairyland Extension Reopens."

He said the roadway just below Rock City that has been closed since late April would be open sometime today (Tuesday).

Mr. Lee said:

"A picture paints a thousand words or in our case three – “IT IS Done!!!”



"The Fairyland Extension will be reopened for your return trip up the mountain on Tuesday, June 21st whether returning from work, shopping, or leisure. Make sure your return trip follows the noon hour.



"Thanks again to all the DOTS: GDOT, CDOT and TDOT and the array of subcontractors and engineers who worked on both the temporary and final solution.



"Special thanks to both Georgia and Tennessee residents who weathered the redirection of traffic up Lula Lake and Fleetwood to leave the Hill."

The Ochs Highway Extension had been barricaded for work on a permanent fix to sections that had been slipping off the mountain. That meant traffic was routed up the winding Ochs Highway to the Tennessee side of the mountain.

That section of Ochs Highway could not be handled by trucks so they were warned not to try it.

The work involved putting in multiple culverts along about 80 feet of road after digging down about four feet, then filling in with dirt.



Rock City had informed visitors at the start of the project, "Road work on Ochs Hwy will impact travel up Lookout Mountain towards Rock City over the next several weeks. Plan to follow posted detours."