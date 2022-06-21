Collegedale Has $13.2 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; 82 Townhomes Planned On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

Collegedale’s budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 passed on the final reading at the commission meeting Monday night with no tax rate increase. The rate remains the same as last year at $1.3897 per $100 of assessed property value. Some items of interest planned for the $13,274,819 budget include the purchase of four SUVs and a truck for the police department, starting up a K-9 program, greenways projects, and buying a garbage truck, mini excavator, a tractor and bucket truck for the public works department. The Medic 5 will be remodeled and the interior of city hall will be repainted. Before ending the year, the 2021-2022 budget was amended to account for unexpected revenue and expenditures.

The Collegedale Planning Commission recommended rezoning property on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road from AG, agricultural district, to R1TZ, single family townhomes and the commissioners followed the recommendation. This will allow 82 units, which is 6.58 units per acre - under the maximum for eight per acre that is allowed. The vote on Monday only approved amending the zoning map to allow residential townhouses. There is some community concern about congestion and traffic with the likelihood of adding 164 more cars to the road with the new development being added to many other new homes already planned in the same area. The development is also near Ooltewah Middle School and a railroad track that increases traffic problems. A public hearing for use of the property will be held in two weeks. If a townhouse development falls through, single family homes could be built but not apartments or condominiums with R1TZ zoning. The proposal seen by the planning commission showed 19 structures that are a mix of three and four units. There will be individual garage parking, and internal sidewalks meant for accommodating the school, but none along TDOT’s easement at the front of the property. The public hearing about the development will be July 18.

The commissioners approved the purchase of an EOL live scan fingerprint system for the police department. Chief Jack Sapp said the equipment that is currently being used is obsolete and cannot be repaired. The new system will be $18,077 and money is in the current budget for it.

The city will also enter into a memo of understanding between the police and Tennessee Integrated Criminal Justice Program for a period of one year. The police in Collegedale already have use of this state system which keeps documentation of criminal justice activities. They will continue to have access with this approval by the commissioners.

Also approved for the public works department was the purchase of a knuckle truck body that will be installed on a used chassis that had previously been approved to buy. The cost of this truck is $95,750, which is a budgeted expense.

A new sign is being put at Veterans Memorial Park. Several months ago the commissioners approved spending $17,000 for it. In those several months, inflation has caused the cost of that sign to increase to $19,725 to have it made and installed. The change in price was given approval.

Monday night, two new members were appointed to the Collegedale Library Board - Chris Dortch and Christina Henderson.

Residents and commissioners alike are concerned about the appearance of the city’s newest park. Construction on the Little Debbie Park started in April and was supposed to be finished around Christmas. An update by City Manager Wayon Hines said that supply issues have caused the delays and work stoppage. There is a shortage of a lot of equipment but construction will begin again once large timbers are available. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson joined with others voicing concern about the appearance of the park that is under construction. The grass is overgrown, the playground equipment is not complete and parking is unmarked so cars do not know where to stop and they park at all angles. The city manager said the property is not owned by the city. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said it is not fair that the city requires homewners to mow their yards, but not the developers of the park.

City Manager Hines said the playground equipment will be off bounds and covered during the Freedom Festival on Sunday, July 3. Parking instructions have been put on Facebook for everyone attending to see.