Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE

218 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BLACKWELL, BIANCA KNAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER

4399 HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)



BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESITE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)



CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



FOWLER, KIERA LASHAE

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Q195 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, RUQUEZ NATHANIEL

4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



HARVEY, ROY PRESTON

HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HEAD, COREY DEWAYNE

3600 SHERIL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH

HOMELESS , 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON (BRASS KNUCKLES)FTAHICKS, JEFFERY LEE2968 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILL, AIJA CHARON ISRAEL9819 RAMBLE BROOK LN APISON, 373023001Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK9170 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYLOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMCKEVIE, JASON DEVON2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONTGOMERY, JARRICKA SESTARQUESHIA1304 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NIEVES, JOSELITO5730 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE810 EMORY DRIVE CAHTTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSANDRIDGE, SENECA ANTWAN7600 NORTH REED RD APT A CHATANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAUNDERS, MICHAEL ALLEN4006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)SCHOCH, DENNY M580 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $3,000.00SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE5143 HARRISON PIKE MC DONALD, 373535085Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEGURO, JOSE6730 BRADLEY LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSHAW, JEREMY DALE65 CAMOLOT LANE TUNNELL, 30755Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN3001 DAYTON BLVD, APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 374155736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFALSE REPORTSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSTAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTEELE, JUSTIN CASEY1406 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWALL, LAUREN8110 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000WEST, JOSEPH RYAN996 BOB JONES RD APT C7 SCOTTSBORO, 35769Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, MIRACLE NICOLE2609 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)WOODS, DALLAS LEE551 READS LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERAGE DRINKINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY