 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


TDOT Unveils New Hotline To Address Potholes And Other Roadway Maintenance Issues

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is launching a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards.
 
“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes.
For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”
 
The new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). The virtual call center operates Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If someone calls on holidays, weekends, or after hours they can leave a message or call back during business hours.
 
TDOT must collect as much relevant information as possible about a maintenance work request. The call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions and submit that information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.
 
Drivers should remember Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law when calling the hotline. Citizens can still alert TDOT to potholes and other maintenance issues using this online form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html

June 22, 2022

TDOT Unveils New Hotline To Address Potholes And Other Roadway Maintenance Issues

June 22, 2022

IDB Set To Act On $50 Million State Grant To Volkswagen For New Electric Vehicle Plant

June 22, 2022

Rhea County Commission Can't Finish Its Budget Until School Board Acts


The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is launching a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards. “We ... (click for more)

The City Industrial Development Board is set to act next Monday on the state's $50 million grant to Volkswagen for its new electric vehicle plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park. The grant ... (click for more)

The Rhea County School Board is currently holding up the budget process of the county. At Tuesday night’s budget meeting before the regular monthly meeting, commissioners were informed by Kelley ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TDOT Unveils New Hotline To Address Potholes And Other Roadway Maintenance Issues

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is launching a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards. “We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline ... (click for more)

IDB Set To Act On $50 Million State Grant To Volkswagen For New Electric Vehicle Plant

The City Industrial Development Board is set to act next Monday on the state's $50 million grant to Volkswagen for its new electric vehicle plant at Enterprise South Industrial Park. The grant is covered by 2020 state general obligation bonds. It covers expenditures over five years through the end of July in 2024. Permitted expenses can go back to Feb. 1, 2019. The grant ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Host Charlotte Independence On Wednesday Night

The Red Wolves host Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. looking to gain momentum ahead of the midway point of the 2022 USL League One campaign. The last time out for Obleda’s side saw a return to winning ways on the road in Fresno, CA against Central Valley Fuego FC, where Moe Espinoza and Juan Galindrez scored late to secure the victory. Espinoza continues his red-hot ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Maximizes Sports Tourism With Scenic City Summer Showcase And Waterfront Triathlon

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., along with multiple partners, is excited to host two sporting events in Chattanooga this week. The 2022 Scenic City Summer Showcase will be held on Wednesday, June 22- Sunday, June 26, and the 2022 Waterfront Triathlon on Sunday, June 26. “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza,” says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors