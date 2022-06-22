HCSO Deputies Arrest Burglary Suspect

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information on Tuesday, that a man named Christopher Dall (Born 2002) had communicated to family members that he was leaving a residence on Jackson Mill Road and threatening he was going to break into a local vape shop on Hixson Pike.

Deputies responded to the Smokin Joe’s Vape shop at 8703 Hixson Pike in Lakesite, where they found a window at the business had been broken out and an apparent burglary had occurred.

Deputies cleared the building, but did not locate the suspect. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was seen jumping a fence near the Ark Storage facility located near the 7320 block of Hixson Pike. Red Bank Police K-9 units responded to the scene to assist HCSO deputies in searching for the suspect. The K-9s showed that the suspect appeared to be tracking back to his residence on Jackson Mill Road.

A short time later, deputies spotted Dall returning to the residence where they made contact with him. Dall was taken into custody by deputies without injury.

A search of Dall found that he had a backpack with vapes worth approximately $1600.

Dall was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property over $1000, and vandalism.

The stolen items were returned to the business owners.