HCSO Deputies Arrest Burglary Suspect

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information on Tuesday, that a man named Christopher Dall (Born 2002) had communicated to family members that he was leaving a residence on Jackson Mill Road and threatening he was going to break into a local vape shop on Hixson Pike.

 

Deputies responded to the Smokin Joe’s Vape shop at 8703 Hixson Pike in Lakesite, where they found a window at the business had been broken out and an apparent burglary had occurred.

 

Deputies cleared the building, but did not locate the suspect. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was seen jumping a fence near the Ark Storage facility located near the 7320 block of Hixson Pike. Red Bank Police K-9 units responded to the scene to assist HCSO deputies in searching for the suspect. The K-9s showed that the suspect appeared to be tracking back to his residence on Jackson Mill Road.

 

A short time later, deputies spotted Dall returning to the residence where they made contact with him. Dall was taken into custody by deputies without injury.

 

A search of Dall found that he had a backpack with vapes worth approximately $1600.

 

Dall was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property over $1000, and vandalism.

 

The stolen items were returned to the business owners.


A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses. According ... (click for more)

A Dalton, Ga., woman made a court appearance on Wednesday in a Hamilton County case in which she is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect for leaving her child in a hot vehicle.

Man Who Traveled The Country Mentoring Children Now Facing Federal Child Sex Exploitation Charges

A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses. According to court documents, Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual

Dalton Woman Facing Charge Of Leaving Child In 100-Degree Car For Hour And A Half

A Dalton, Ga., woman made a court appearance on Wednesday in a Hamilton County case in which she is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect for leaving her child in a hot vehicle. Police responded on April 4 to a call regarding a child locked in a car in a Brainerd Road parking lot. Witnesses said they were going into another business when they heard a child screaming

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public

Roy Exum: A Father's Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and "the age of anger," a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper's "Dear Next

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record In 7 Goal Performance

The Red Wolves piled up seven goals on Wednesday night in hosting the Charlotte Independence on in the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Obleda's side looked to continue building momentum following an important 2-0 win on the road against Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, CA the game before. The Red Wolves started well and looked bright but were the first to concede

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah


