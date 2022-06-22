 Thursday, June 23, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Man Who Traveled The Country Mentoring Children Now Facing Federal Child Sex Exploitation Charges

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Ryan Andrew Meyung
Ryan Andrew Meyung

A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses.

According to court documents, Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual images of child sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021. He was arrested on state charges in December 2021 and has remained in custody.

Meyung was also charged earlier in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

He is charged in state court with three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count each of tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Meyung was known to frequent states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, authorities said.

If you suspect that you have information that could further law enforcement’s investigation, you are encouraged to call the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tipline at (866) 347-2423 or https://www.ice.gov/tipline.

Meyung is charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted, Meyung faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 210 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia, and Resident Agent in Charge Arturo Napolitano of HSI Chattanooga made the announcement.

HSI Chattanooga is investigating this case jointly with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department, and HSI field offices throughout the country. 

Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.


June 22, 2022

Man Who Traveled The Country Mentoring Children Now Facing Federal Child Sex Exploitation Charges

June 22, 2022

Dalton Woman Facing Charge Of Leaving Child In 100-Degree Car For Hour And A Half

June 22, 2022

HCSO Deputies Arrest Burglary Suspect


A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses. According ... (click for more)

A Dalton, Ga., woman made a court appearance on Wednesday in a Hamilton County case in which she is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect for leaving her child in a hot vehicle. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information on Tuesday, that a man named Christopher Dall (Born 2002) had communicated to family members that he was leaving a residence on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man Who Traveled The Country Mentoring Children Now Facing Federal Child Sex Exploitation Charges

A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses. According to court documents, Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual ... (click for more)

Dalton Woman Facing Charge Of Leaving Child In 100-Degree Car For Hour And A Half

A Dalton, Ga., woman made a court appearance on Wednesday in a Hamilton County case in which she is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect for leaving her child in a hot vehicle. Police responded on April 4 to a call regarding a child locked in a car in a Brainerd Road parking lot. Witnesses said they were going into another business when they heard a child screaming ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors