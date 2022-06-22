Man Who Traveled The Country Mentoring Children Now Facing Federal Child Sex Exploitation Charges

A motocross instructor who traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted by federal authorities on Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses.

According to court documents, Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual images of child sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021. He was arrested on state charges in December 2021 and has remained in custody.

Meyung was also charged earlier in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

with three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count each of tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Meyung was known to frequent states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, authorities said.

If you suspect that you have information that could further law enforcement’s investigation, you are encouraged to call the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tipline at (866) 347-2423 or https://www.ice.gov/tipline.

Meyung is charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted, Meyung faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 210 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia, and Resident Agent in Charge Arturo Napolitano of HSI Chattanooga made the announcement.

HSI Chattanooga is investigating this case jointly with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department, and HSI field offices throughout the country.

Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.