Police Blotter: Pranks Getting Wild At McCallie; Older Man With Birthday Day Before Christmas Is Theft Suspect

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Police responded to E. Main Street on a report of a suspicious golf cart. Once on scene police identified it as property of the McCallie school. Police spoke with security on staff who explained pranks had been getting wild recently and this was suspected to be part of one. No damage was reported. Security collected the golf cart without incident.

* * *

A man on Hamill Road told police someone entered his vehicle and stole a Stihl backpack leaf blower and a Stihl weed trimmer.

* * *

A man at PuroClean at 4723 Adams Road told police he came into work that morning and found that someone had stolen his work trailer. He said the suspect cut the lock on the trailer and drove off with it.

* * *

A man on Williams Street told police sometime overnight, someone cut through the site fencing and proceeded to cut and steal copper wiring valued at $400.

* * *

An officer responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Ozark Circle. The gray Toyota 4Runner was parked in front of a residence. When checking the vehicle it was parked curbside facing the wrong direction, the registration expired on May 31, 2021, and the vehicle had a flat tire. When checking the registration, the vehicle returned as registered to a woman at that address. The officer wasn’t able to speak with anyone at the residence. The vehicle was then tagged with an abandonment decal because of the state of disrepair and expired registration.

* * *

A woman on W. Mississippi Avenue told police someone had punctured her gas tank and drained a full tank of gas from her 2021 Chevy Equinox. Her roommate reported that someone also attempted to pry open her gas tank door, damaging her 2021 Subaru Forrester.

* * *

A man on Central Drive told police someone had kicked his front door and that he discovered a smashed window in the back of the apartment. The officer observed two faint footprints on the front door but observed no damage or signs of forced entry. Inside the officer saw the back window had been smashed out from the inside. The man said a woman had been staying with him for about two weeks and she had left yesterday. He believes she is involved. The man left his apartment at 10 p.m. and returned at 12:30 a.m. to find the damage. Nothing was stolen or touched inside his apartment besides the smashed window. The man added that the shoe prints on his door looked like the shoes that the woman wears. He said she called a friend of his the day before and said "your apartment is next" but at no point mentioned damaging the man’s apartment. The man said the woman left his apartment before he departed and he did not witness her return and is unsure if she did return after he left. The officer was unable to verify the woman’s identity with the information provided by the man. No witnesses saw the woman in the area during the time of this incident and there was no security camera coverage at this location.

* * *

Police responded to Maple Street Court in reference to two homeless people needing a place to stay. Police spoke with the man and woman who asked for police assistance in the matter. Police called the Emergency Health Department coordinator on call but no one could be reached, and left a message. Police also contacted the city of Chattanooga Homeless Commission but no one could be reached, and left a message. Police offered to transport the man and woman to the Community Kitchen but they refused. The woman said she is partially blind and her husband takes care of her. The woman said she didn’t need any medical assistance, just a place to stay. A tenant on Maple Street Court said the couple could stay at her apartment at this time until they could find a place to relocate to. Police informed both to call back at any time should they need a ride to a specific address.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police his car keys were taken out of his purse by another man and his car was taken by that man without his permission. He said he had reached out to the other man several times in an attempt to get the vehicle back but the other man refused to return the vehicle. The man said the other man was an older man with a birthday of Dec. 24, but was unknown on the year of birth. Police attempted to locate a man with that information but were unable to locate a possible match. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen.


