Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

June 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Pranks Getting Wild At McCallie; Older Man With Birthday Day Before Christmas Is Theft Suspect

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to E. Main Street on a report of a suspicious golf cart. Once on scene police identified it as property of the McCallie school. Police spoke with security on staff who explained ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: GUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER 1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police ... (click for more)



Police responded to E. Main Street on a report of a suspicious golf cart. Once on scene police identified it as property of the McCallie school. Police spoke with security on staff who explained pranks had been getting wild recently and this was suspected to be part of one. No damage was reported. Security collected the golf cart without incident. * * * A man on Hamill Road ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah ... (click for more)


