Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Family During Hixson Road Rage Incident Gets Suspended Sentence

A Graysville, Tn., man who allegedly brandished a gun at a family during a road rage incident in February 2021 has been given a suspended sentence.

Marc Allen Thompson, 53, pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault and got a suspended term of 11 months and 29 days.

Five other charges against him were dismissed.

He had been charged with several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment as well as unlawful possession of a weapon. 

Police had responded to an aggravated assault report at Northgate Mall, where they were told a silver F-150 pickup truck had followed a woman through Northgate onto Hixson Pike.

Police said the caller told them the truck then followed her to Hamill Road, and that the driver was a white male wearing a brown jacket and a gray beanie.

The caller told police that the suspect pointed a gun at her with her family in the car. She said she then began following the gunman. Police said they told her not to follow the vehicle. Police later met with the woman, who said she was going to Smoothie King when she was in the left lane on Hixson Pike. She said she wanted to get into the right hand southbound lane and cut off a truck beside her in order to get onto 153. She said she turned into the Books-a-Million parking lot to lose the truck, but that the truck did a u-turn and pulled into the parking lot she was also in.

She told police she drove back toward the movie theater, and the truck continued to follow her. She said that she pulled up to the stop sign where the Instant oil change and Chili’s is located, and the truck also pulled up beside her. She said the driver brandished a silver semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at her.

She said he then made a left onto Hixson Pike and then got onto 153 southbound. She gave police a license plate number, which came back to TIAQ Inc. When police went to that business, they contacted two assistants, who said the driver of the silver F-150 was Marc Allen Thompson, . Police went back to the victim and showed a picture of Thompson to her. She said Thompson was the one who pointed a gun at her.

Thompson was then taken into custody.


Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation

Victoria Ford, 31, Charged With TennCare Fraud

Some Tax Cuts Built Into New $52.8 Billion State Budget


Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County woman has been charged in connection with misrepresenting her circumstances so she could enroll in the state’s TennCare healthcare insurance program. The Office of Inspector ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s new $52.8 billion budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year is among a host of new laws that will go into effect on July 1. The no-debt, balanced budget appropriates over $280 million ... (click for more)



All Politics Should Be Local

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah ... (click for more)


