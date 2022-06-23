Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Family During Hixson Road Rage Incident Gets Suspended Sentence

A Graysville, Tn., man who allegedly brandished a gun at a family during a road rage incident in February 2021 has been given a suspended sentence.

Marc Allen Thompson, 53, pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault and got a suspended term of 11 months and 29 days.

Five other charges against him were dismissed.

He had been charged with several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police had responded to an aggravated assault report at Northgate Mall, where they were told a silver F-150 pickup truck had followed a woman through Northgate onto Hixson Pike.

Police said the caller told them the truck then followed her to Hamill Road, and that the driver was a white male wearing a brown jacket and a gray beanie.

The caller told police that the suspect pointed a gun at her with her family in the car. She said she then began following the gunman. Police said they told her not to follow the vehicle. Police later met with the woman, who said she was going to Smoothie King when she was in the left lane on Hixson Pike. She said she wanted to get into the right hand southbound lane and cut off a truck beside her in order to get onto 153. She said she turned into the Books-a-Million parking lot to lose the truck, but that the truck did a u-turn and pulled into the parking lot she was also in.

She told police she drove back toward the movie theater, and the truck continued to follow her. She said that she pulled up to the stop sign where the Instant oil change and Chili’s is located, and the truck also pulled up beside her. She said the driver brandished a silver semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at her.

She said he then made a left onto Hixson Pike and then got onto 153 southbound. She gave police a license plate number, which came back to TIAQ Inc. When police went to that business, they contacted two assistants, who said the driver of the silver F-150 was Marc Allen Thompson, . Police went back to the victim and showed a picture of Thompson to her. She said Thompson was the one who pointed a gun at her.

Thompson was then taken into custody.