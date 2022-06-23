 Thursday, June 23, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Some Tax Cuts Built Into New $52.8 Billion State Budget

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Tennessee’s new $52.8 billion budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year is among a host of new laws that will go into effect on July 1.

The no-debt, balanced budget appropriates over $280 million in new tax cuts and financial relief for Tennesseans, officials said.  

On July 1, Tennesseans will not have to pay the state’s annual license plate registration fee of $23.75 for one year, saving citizens a total of $121.6 million. This savings, which will continue through June 30, 2023, "is one way lawmakers could provide financial relief exclusively to Tennesseans and not out-of-state residents who shop and do business in the state," it was stated.

“Tennessee is in a strong financial position,” said Chairman of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee Bo Watson (R-Hixson), who sponsored the legislation to remove the state’s license plate registration fee. “Our Rainy Day Fund is at record highs and we were able to pay for all expenditures in this year’s budget with cash. Removing the state license plate renewal fee is one way we can give back to Tennesseans and thank them for their work to make Tennessee the greatest state in the Union.”

The budget allocates money for a month-long grocery sales tax holiday for August 2022. This sales tax holiday aims to help provide relief for rising inflation rates. For the entire month of August, the four percent state sales tax plus applicable local taxes for unprepared food and food ingredients will be removed. The state will replace local revenue lost, so local governments’ budgets will not be affected by this tax reduction.

“I was glad to work with Governor Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly to reduce the financial burden on families at the grocery store,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), who sponsored the state budget.  “Due to failed policies of the Biden Administration, Tennesseans’ grocery bills are higher than ever before. While we cannot solve national economic issues created at the federal level, this is one way we can provide relief to Tennessee families.

“On a state level, Tennessee’s record of fiscal responsibility has allowed us to cut taxes every year while state revenues continue to go up, which is remarkable. Our commitment to being a low-tax state has been a driver in economic growth. I am proud of Tennessee’s forward-looking financial management that protects Tennessee taxpayers and strengthens our economy.”

The General Assembly continued Tennessee’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, which will take place July 29-31. More information about tax-exempt items during this holiday can be found here.

The sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devises that was first passed in 2021 will also be extended under this year’s budget. It provides funds for sales tax-free gun safes and safety devises from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. More information on this sales tax holiday can be found here.

Other key investments in the 2022/2023 budget include an additional $1 billion in K-12 funding, bringing the total investment in K-12 education to $6.5 billion. It also provides $25 million "for protecting victims of violent crimes and providing true accountability for those who commit crimes."

The budget invests $250 million in the state’s Rainy Day Fund, raising the fund to a historic level of $1.8 billion. Another key component of this year’s budget is that $1.3 billion of Tennessee’s $3 billion revenue surplus is set aside for future use.  Much of the surplus is used for one-time expenditures to prevent the growth of state government but still provide resources and relief to important initiatives, it was stated.

A list of other key bills that will go into effect on July 1 can be found here.


Governor Lee Reappoints David Rausch To Lead Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation

Victoria Ford, 31, Charged With TennCare Fraud

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Father’s Request

There is an ever-growing movement in America that yearns for society to embrace proven values. Instead of raucous protests, weekend shootings and “the age of anger,” a huge majority really want America to return to God, embrace country and revere our families. Charles Dennison, a reader of the Epoch Times who lives in Maryland, just submitted his views to the newspaper’s “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)

Winners Named At CWGA Play Date At Brainerd

The results of Team Pairs at the Chattanooga Womens Golf Association play date at the Brainerd Golf Course are: 1st: Sue Anne Tinker, Lindsay Berry, Margaret Thompson, Rosalie Basten +22 2nd: Carlene Ryon, Jeanie Reedy, Maggie Massey, Mary Jenkins +19 Gross winner: Sue Anne Tinker 75 Net winner: Rosalie Basten 62 Next week is the City Stroke Play at the Ooltewah ... (click for more)


