Grace Baptist Academy Thriving Despite Tornado Disaster, Slow Rebuild

Friday, June 24, 2022

Grace Baptist Academy Headmaster Matt Pollock said after having the campus slammed by a Category 3 tornado and then having a delayed rebuilding process, "Many people may be thinking Poor Grace."

He said that could not be further from the truth with some recent good news items coming Grace's way.

Mr. Pollock said, instead of losing students as might be expected with having to move into temporary quarters, "We've had explosive growth." He said the school is getting near capacity at its adopted home of Morris Hill Baptist Church.

He said Grace had dropped below 400 students when the tornado hit just before midnight on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, ruining 15 buildings with the loss of over 148,000 square feet of space.

During the school's sojourn, it has actually grown by 34 percent while adding over 130 new students. Enrollment has climbed to around 530.

The headmaster said, "Many great families are moving into our area from all over - California, Oregon, Colorado, the Midwest. They are looking for a school with their core values and with a biblically integrated program. They love our teachers, our staff and our programs."

He added, "We haven't seen this kind of growth in many, many years."

The other big news is that word was just received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that it has validated much of Grace's damages claim and a significant portion of the amount sought should be headed its way.

Mr. Pollock said at the time of the storm Grace was woefully under-insured. The insurance settlement fell far short of the rebuild need.

He said school officials then learned that the law was amended in 2018 to allow non-profit institutions to have some benefits to go toward uninsured storm damage. Officials filed with FEMA and have been going through that rigorous process.

Mr. Pollock said work got underway on the rebuild of the campus and the Grace Baptist Church in the fall of 2020 using the insurance proceeds. However, he said the FEMA process proved to be very lengthy so the school opted to halt construction through much of 2021. FEMA was also hampered by all the constraints caused by the COVID pandemic. 

With the recent news from FEMA, Grace plans to relaunch the construction. He said the James Tyson construction firm handling the project will need a couple of months to gear back up.

He said the initial building to be completed with include the church building together with a number of classrooms. That is hoped to be ready by the spring of 2023. When that is finished, he said, several grades will likely move back to the main campus from Morris Hill Baptist, while other students will remain there until additional buildings are completed.

Mr. Pollock said new athletic fields are completed featuring artificial turf, but the infrastructure around the fields is still not done. The fields include one for football/soccer, another for baseball and another for softball. He said the infrastructure will be part of the first phase so they can be usable.

Since the storm, Grace has been borrowing other fields, including using the football field of Hunter Middle School and the rec fields at Ridgedale Baptist Church.

Grace Baptist Church has been using the facilities of the First SDA Church. "The church continues to flourish," he said.

Mr. Pollock said Morris Hill Baptist has been "the perfect fit" for the displaced school. He said, "They knew we were in dire straits and what we were up against. They offered their beautiful space that is only two miles from our school. And they haven't given us any deadline to get out."

He said the new campus has been reconfigured and will not look like what was there when the storm hit. He said the architectural firm of Rardin & Carroll has designed interconnected buildings that will be much more efficient than the older buildings. There will also be enhanced security with the design.

Mr. Pollock said, in addition to insurance and FEMA funds, the school has received a number of gifts from individuals and foundations toward the rebuilding. Les Compton is the development director. 


Man Fleeing From Deputies On Highway 58 Collides With Patrol Vehicle

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

Governor Lee Says Prayers Answered In Overturning Of Roe v Wade


A man fleeing from county deputies late Friday afternoon wound up colliding with a county patrol vehicle. The deputy in the vehicle was not injured. Randy Ridge of Harrison was charged ... (click for more)

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the landmark Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade "marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country." He said, “After years of ... (click for more)



Man Fleeing From Deputies On Highway 58 Collides With Patrol Vehicle

A man fleeing from county deputies late Friday afternoon wound up colliding with a county patrol vehicle. The deputy in the vehicle was not injured. Randy Ridge of Harrison was charged in the case. He is facing charges of multiple traffic violations, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest. In addition to the new charges, Ridge has outstanding ... (click for more)

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (3)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


