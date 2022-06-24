 Friday, June 24, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Attorney General Says 2019 Human Life Protection Act Preventing Abortions In Tennessee Will Go Into Effect In 30 Days

Friday, June 24, 2022

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III issued the following statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

 

“Today, the United States Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It overruled the Roe and Casey decisions establishing a federal constitutional right to have an abortion.  Today’s decision restores to the states their authority to regulate and prohibit abortion.

 

"Tennesseans, through the affirmative vote of their elected representatives, amended the Constitution a few years ago to confirm that the Tennessee Constitution does not provide a right to an abortion and leaves the issue up to the General Assembly.

 

"As a result of today’s ruling:

 

  • I will notify the Tennessee Code Commission in writing that Roe and Casey have been overruled, as required by statute.
  • We have asked the full Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the district court’s injunction of the timing provisions in our heartbeat abortion law, so that the law will go into effect as soon as possible.
  • In 30 days, after the issuance of the judgment, the 2019 Human Life Protection Act should go into effect in Tennessee.

"To state the obvious: Dobbs is a momentous decision.  Our republic is founded on the rule of law.  Accordingly, we give respect and deference to the Court on occasions when its decisions align and support our state laws, and in cases when a decision might be contrary to Tennessee state law and what the majority of Tennesseans want, as was the case with the 2015 Obergefell decision.

 

"Most importantly, after nearly 50 years, today’s decision gives the people of Tennessee a say on what the Court called ‘a profound moral issue.’”

 


June 24, 2022

Man Fleeing From Deputies On Highway 58 Collides With Patrol Vehicle

A man fleeing from county deputies late Friday afternoon wound up colliding with a county patrol vehicle. The deputy in the vehicle was not injured. Randy Ridge of Harrison was charged in the case. He is facing charges of multiple traffic violations, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest. In addition to the new charges, Ridge has outstanding ... (click for more)

HCSO Issues Scam Alert For Hamilton County

The HCSO is alerting the public to a scam being perpetrated in the community. The scam involves a phone call from a person advising they work for the HCSO Fugitive Unit. The caller then states they have an open warrant for their arrest informing the individual they have missed jury duty or pertains to some other random legal issue. In some cases, the caller will even use the ... (click for more)

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response (3)

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


