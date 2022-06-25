Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH

530 INMAN ST. RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BROWN, BRIEASHA

4724 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



DAVIDSON, NICHOLAS MICKEL

9483 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DIAZ-PEREZ, AARON

1815 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



EVANS, GENE DALE

420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HATFIELD, DAVID LEROY

9615 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOLLIFIELD, JOSEPH DANIEL

939 CASTLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM

1220 E.

35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMABRY, JOSLYNN RENEE9502 GLENDA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMATHIS, DAKOTA370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMAYES, VINCENT ALLEN4318 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEALOR, RANDIE R1410 JOHNSON ST ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESMORRISON, SABRA NICOLE860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEWMAN, TONY LEEROY1340 ROAD STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYNOLLIE, KENNETH MARCELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSNUNLEY, RONALD RAY381 CALIFORNIA LANE CLEVELAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE1977 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEQUIGG, JACOB CURTIS11375 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRHODES, JOSEPH WAYNE257 HARMONY LANE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER325 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESANGALANG, MARK BRANAN8805 OAK VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTSHELTON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL1019 SOUTH JACKSON ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESMARTT, ROWSHILA FRANCHESTE851 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPRATLING, ORLANDO LEE2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)STARNES, DERRICK SEAN439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEAVER, CHRISTOPHER DAWAYNE2106 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044423Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARRESTWOODS, MARY A959 BOYNTON #5050 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE