Saturday, June 25, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 
6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH 
530 INMAN ST. RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BROWN, BRIEASHA 
4724 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

DAVIDSON, NICHOLAS MICKEL 
9483 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIAZ-PEREZ, AARON 
1815 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HATFIELD, DAVID LEROY 
9615 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLLIFIELD, JOSEPH DANIEL 
939 CASTLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM 
1220 E.

35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MABRY, JOSLYNN RENEE 
9502 GLENDA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MATHIS, DAKOTA 
370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN 
4318 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEALOR, RANDIE R 
1410 JOHNSON ST ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE 
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSES

MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE 
860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEWMAN, TONY LEEROY 
1340 ROAD STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

NUNLEY, RONALD RAY 
381 CALIFORNIA LANE CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE 
1977 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

QUIGG, JACOB CURTIS 
11375 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RHODES, JOSEPH WAYNE 
257 HARMONY LANE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER 
325 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SANGALANG, MARK BRANAN 
8805 OAK VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT

SHELTON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL 
1019 SOUTH JACKSON ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMARTT, ROWSHILA FRANCHESTE 
851 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPRATLING, ORLANDO LEE 
2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

STARNES, DERRICK SEAN 
439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT 
935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER 
7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEAVER, CHRISTOPHER DAWAYNE 
2106 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044423 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST

WOODS, MARY A 
959 BOYNTON #5050 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


