Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH
530 INMAN ST. RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BROWN, BRIEASHA
4724 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
DAVIDSON, NICHOLAS MICKEL
9483 LEVEL RD SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIAZ-PEREZ, AARON
1815 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVANS, GENE DALE
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HATFIELD, DAVID LEROY
9615 CHURCH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLLIFIELD, JOSEPH DANIEL
939 CASTLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E.
35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MABRY, JOSLYNN RENEE
9502 GLENDA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATHIS, DAKOTA
370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT# B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAYES, VINCENT ALLEN
4318 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEALOR, RANDIE R
1410 JOHNSON ST ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
506 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSES
MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE
860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEWMAN, TONY LEEROY
1340 ROAD STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NUNLEY, RONALD RAY
381 CALIFORNIA LANE CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PENNINGTON, MICHAEL COLE
1977 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
QUIGG, JACOB CURTIS
11375 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RHODES, JOSEPH WAYNE
257 HARMONY LANE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
325 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SANGALANG, MARK BRANAN
8805 OAK VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
SHELTON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
1019 SOUTH JACKSON ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMARTT, ROWSHILA FRANCHESTE
851 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPRATLING, ORLANDO LEE
2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
STARNES, DERRICK SEAN
439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT
935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, CHRISTOPHER DAWAYNE
2106 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044423
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
WOODS, MARY A
959 BOYNTON #5050 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE