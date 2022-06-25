 Saturday, June 25, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


City To Pay State $385,080 For Space Along Riverfront Parkway Near Power Alley

Saturday, June 25, 2022

The city of Chattanooga has reached agreement to pay the state $385,080 for a portion of Riverfront Parkway that has long been used for parking and special events.

The location is near Power Alley and the Olgiati Bridge.

The budget of Governor Bill Lee initially included a $725,700 grant for the River City Company to secure access to the riverfront parking for potential development.

However, members of the local legislative delegation redirected those funds to be split equally between Clinica Medicos, a nonprofit providing health care to the Hispanic community, and the Tivoli Foundation, which is enlarging the Tivoli to take in the adjacent Fowler Building.

Legislators cited concern about loss of space for events such as Head of the Hooch and the Riverbend Festival as well as concerns about who might benefit from a residential development at the site.

The property was part of a long stretch of Riverfront Parkway that then-Mayor Bob Corker in 2004 convinced the state to transfer to the city. The city wanted to narrow the lanes on the then-four-lane road to allow better access to the river.

The deed included a clause that should the property ever cease to be used for a public purpose that it would revert to the state.


June 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

June 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 24, 2022

Grace Baptist Academy Thriving Despite Tornado Disaster, Slow Rebuild


A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week, but he ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Grace Baptist Academy Headmaster Matt Pollock said after having the campus slammed by a Category 3 tornado and then having a delayed rebuilding process, "Many people may be thinking Poor Grace." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Finds It Was His Pal Who Stole His Bike; Police Skeptical Of Threats By Neighbor

A man told police he was on Broad Street when he observed another man riding on one of his bikes that had been stolen. According to the man, the bikes were taken some time last week, but he wasn't sure the date or who the officer was that he had reported it. The man said that when he saw the other man on his bike, he told him that was his bicycle and the man did not hesitate to ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 6302 PYTHIAN RD. HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH 530 INMAN ST. RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 32 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Is Not Right In Mayberry

Drive by 912 Glamis Circle on Signal Mountain and see the house that looks like a bomb went off. Note the fire hydrant in the front yard, and know that the fire department was there almost immediately. How safe is your house from a fire? What can be done about the water pressure situation and other pressing matters? Running a town in the 21 st century is more complicated than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

GETTING OLDER FASTER AAADD - Age Activated Attention Deficit Disorder I decide to wash the car. I start toward the garage and notice the mail on the table. OK, I'm going to wash the car...but first, I'm going to go through the mail. I lay the car keys down on the desk, discard the junk mail...and notice the trash can is full. OK, I'll just put the bills on the desk and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)

Stanford Steps Down As Covenant Track And Field Coach

After 11 successful seasons leading Covenant cross country and six seasons at the helm of the track and field programs, Katie Stanford announced her decision to step down from her position as head coach. Stanford leaves Covenant to take on the role of Head Girls Cross Country Coach and Head Track and Field Coach at Chattanooga Christian School. "I have loved my 11 years ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors