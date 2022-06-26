Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS

6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARRETT, KYLE A

3362 RIDGESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOMAR, KELLY LYNN

260 LAKE OVERLOOK DR ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD DESHAUN

2910 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING



BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK RIFFE, JOSHUA RYAN

906 GEORGIA CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JUSTIN J

2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

1031 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BURK, TANNER LEE DOUGLASS

2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGE TOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000



CANNON, CHASSITY LATOYYA

1488 37TH ST NE APT 2 CLEAVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAVITT, KENNETH LEE

3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)



CAWTHORNE, JAMES STURGEON

305 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNER, COTI DANIELLE

8621 FREELINE VARNER LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

4381 POCKET RD WHITWELL, 373976617

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN

3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

44 HALL LN TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GAINES, RANDOLPH

3825 HIOXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARCIA VELASQUEZ, LACEY MICHELLE

4107 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION



GONZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE

HOMELESS SANTA ROSA, 88435

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HALL, JEFFERY EARL

11061 MATTHEW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOUSTON, HORATIO

1420 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON

4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LEE, TRAVIS JASON

1307 WEST 53RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEPARD, WINTER RHEA

4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOMBARDO, JASON COY

1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN

1 MATLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MARTIN, NICOLAS SEBASTIAN

185 BROOKS DR BOAZ, 35957

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE

5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH1702 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALICENSE REQUIREDMENCER-SMITH, CHRISTIAN MORGAN102 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYMONDS, GEORGE EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOODY, JASON ALLEN1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTMORALES LAYNES, ELVIN4027 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ5302 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIMORROW, MATTHEW ADAM950 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLIVIA, CLARISSA3705 MARY ANNA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ-VALAQUEZ, MIGUEL IXCER4318 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)QUARLES, TINA MARIE128 RAMEY HEDGE ACC RD TRENTO, 30752Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ-BERNARDO, ABNER ISAM2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAY, JEFFREY LEBRON4316 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICKMAN, JOSHUA T5584 JEWEL RD APT 156 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSEVADING ARRESTRIDGE, RANDY ALLEN6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBINSON, ROY VINCENT5402 CLEMONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN724 MCGOWAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSMITH, LATONA MINDALE800 HOOKER RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSNOW, THOMAS UVELL1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESOLORZANO, JULIETA HERNANDEZ829 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSTURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN19113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE3719 HEMMINGWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELAZQUEZ GALVEZ, MAUDIEL3047 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVICENTE CHANCHAVAC, JAMES3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082433Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (ASSAULT)WATSON, TREVOR FRANKLIN1602 FOX HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, JERRY RAYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER5390 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)