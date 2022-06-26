Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS
6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRETT, KYLE A
3362 RIDGESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOMAR, KELLY LYNN
260 LAKE OVERLOOK DR ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD DESHAUN
2910 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK RIFFE, JOSHUA RYAN
906 GEORGIA CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, JUSTIN J
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
BURK, TANNER LEE DOUGLASS
2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGE TOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
CANNON, CHASSITY LATOYYA
1488 37TH ST NE APT 2 CLEAVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAVITT, KENNETH LEE
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)
CAWTHORNE, JAMES STURGEON
305 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONNER, COTI DANIELLE
8621 FREELINE VARNER LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
4381 POCKET RD WHITWELL, 373976617
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
44 HALL LN TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAINES, RANDOLPH
3825 HIOXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARCIA VELASQUEZ, LACEY MICHELLE
4107 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER
201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
GONZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE
HOMELESS SANTA ROSA, 88435
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HALL, JEFFERY EARL
11061 MATTHEW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSTON, HORATIO
1420 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEE, TRAVIS JASON
1307 WEST 53RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOMBARDO, JASON COY
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN
1 MATLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MARTIN, NICOLAS SEBASTIAN
185 BROOKS DR BOAZ, 35957
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH
1702 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LICENSE REQUIRED
MENCER-SMITH, CHRISTIAN MORGAN
102 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
MONDS, GEORGE EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOODY, JASON ALLEN
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MORALES LAYNES, ELVIN
4027 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ
5302 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
MORROW, MATTHEW ADAM
950 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVIA, CLARISSA
3705 MARY ANNA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ-VALAQUEZ, MIGUEL IXCER
4318 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
QUARLES, TINA MARIE
128 RAMEY HEDGE ACC RD TRENTO, 30752
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ-BERNARDO, ABNER ISAM
2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON
4316 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICKMAN, JOSHUA T
5584 JEWEL RD APT 156 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN
6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT
5402 CLEMONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
724 MCGOWAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
800 HOOKER RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SOLORZANO, JULIETA HERNANDEZ
829 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN
19113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE
3719 HEMMINGWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELAZQUEZ GALVEZ, MAUDIEL
3047 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VICENTE CHANCHAVAC, JAMES
3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082433
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE
1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (ASSAULT)
WATSON, TREVOR FRANKLIN
1602 FOX HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JERRY RAY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER
5390 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)