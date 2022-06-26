 Sunday, June 26, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS 
6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRETT, KYLE A 
3362 RIDGESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOMAR, KELLY LYNN 
260 LAKE OVERLOOK DR ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD DESHAUN 
2910 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK RIFFE, JOSHUA RYAN 
906 GEORGIA CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, JUSTIN J 
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
1031 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

BURK, TANNER LEE DOUGLASS 
2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGE TOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

CANNON, CHASSITY LATOYYA 
1488 37TH ST NE APT 2 CLEAVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAVITT, KENNETH LEE 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)

CAWTHORNE, JAMES STURGEON 
305 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNER, COTI DANIELLE 
8621 FREELINE VARNER LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
4381 POCKET RD WHITWELL, 373976617 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN 
3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL 
44 HALL LN TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GAINES, RANDOLPH 
3825 HIOXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARCIA VELASQUEZ, LACEY MICHELLE 
4107 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER 
201 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

GONZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
HOMELESS SANTA ROSA, 88435 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HALL, JEFFERY EARL 
11061 MATTHEW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOUSTON, HORATIO 
1420 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON 
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEE, TRAVIS JASON 
1307 WEST 53RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEPARD, WINTER RHEA 
4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOMBARDO, JASON COY 
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN 
1 MATLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MARTIN, NICOLAS SEBASTIAN 
185 BROOKS DR BOAZ, 35957 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE 
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH 
1702 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LICENSE REQUIRED

MENCER-SMITH, CHRISTIAN MORGAN 
102 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN 
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

MONDS, GEORGE EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOODY, JASON ALLEN 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MORALES LAYNES, ELVIN 
4027 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ 
5302 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

MORROW, MATTHEW ADAM 
950 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVIA, CLARISSA 
3705 MARY ANNA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-VALAQUEZ, MIGUEL IXCER 
4318 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE 
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

QUARLES, TINA MARIE 
128 RAMEY HEDGE ACC RD TRENTO, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ-BERNARDO, ABNER ISAM 
2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAY, JEFFREY LEBRON 
4316 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICKMAN, JOSHUA T 
5584 JEWEL RD APT 156 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST

RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN 
6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT 
5402 CLEMONS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN 
724 MCGOWAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SMITH, LATONA MINDALE 
800 HOOKER RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, SHAMYRA DAMITA 
1911 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SNOW, THOMAS UVELL 
1909 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062439 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SOLORZANO, JULIETA HERNANDEZ 
829 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN 
19113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
3719 HEMMINGWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELAZQUEZ GALVEZ, MAUDIEL 
3047 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VICENTE CHANCHAVAC, JAMES 
3613 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL 
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082433 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE 
1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF [PROBATION (ASSAULT)

WATSON, TREVOR FRANKLIN 
1602 FOX HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, JERRY RAY 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ZIMMERMAN, JAMES HUNTER 
5390 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



