Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, KENYANNA REYMONE

7301 E BRAINERD RD, APT D20 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BROWN, RONNIE LEE

3406 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY

222 VANCE BAITS DRIVE BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTOR, ROBERT SANDERS

2511 ASHMORE AVE #1 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT



CHAPMAN, EDWARD IV

4619 ENGLISH AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTDAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY260 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePTR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIDICKEY, MICHAELA14 THOUROUGHBRED DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSS OPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL305 SUNSET CIR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOX)ELLIS, CALEB DANIEL2485 PROSPECT SCHOOL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000FORTSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE1711 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR SALEGARCIA, MAX ALBERTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOLDSTON, BRANDON JAMES3138 DURHAM DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230413Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRANT, DAVID BRANDON2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHAWK, MELANIE DAWN1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGGINS, PAUL JAMES510 CENTRAL DR Chattanooga, 374215833Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAZENBY, DANYELL LEBRON3402 BIRCHWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374112420Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCGRIFF, JARREL J7301 E BRAINERD RD APT D20 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKELVIN, ROSE MARIE852 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374064110Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000MOORE, DAVID JEROME16557 LEGGIT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPTR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)MOSES, COURTNEY LYNN225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPARRA, ALBERTO300 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPATILLO, AARON J3808 EDWARDS TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANDERS, JAWAUN ALFREDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT0VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM TO GO ARMED)SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYSNEED, SHANNON D9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASNIDER, DUSTIN KYLEHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)STRICKLAND, ZALMAN LECONTE730 EAST 11 TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVELASQUEZ-SUNUC, JHONY ESTUARDO2119 REBECCA PLACE HOUSTON, 77090Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWALTON, MARCUS LEE3059 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWARDINGLEY, MATTHEW ARRON244 STEELE RD COVINGTON, 30014Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWESTON, ANGEL MARIE161 RIDGEWOOD TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURINGWOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION