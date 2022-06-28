Prosecutor Says 2 Key Witnesses In Murder Case Now Refusing To Testify

 Tuesday, June 28, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

A prosecutor on Tuesday asked for a hearing in an April 7 murder be delayed, saying two key witnesses were now refusing to testify.

The state plans to bring in the two witnesses for show cause hearings before the judge.

Prosecutor Cameron Williams said one of the witnesses is apparently in a relationship with the defendant, Terrance Danell Smith, and has been talking to him while he is in jail.

He said another witness, who he said is now in rehab, had been cooperative until Monday night.

He refused to come to court with the detective in the case on Tuesday morning.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Schaarschmidt objected to the delay, saying his client had already been in jail for over two months.

There was heated debate between the prosecutor and defense attorney about the delay and General Sessions Court Judge Christy Sell told them they were in jeopardy of being held in contempt of court and put in jail.

She said, "There's no order out in society. If there's not any order in court, then we are in trouble."

She set a new hearing date of July 18. 

Police earlier said they used several cameras to make an arrest of Smith, 34, of 2511 Wilder St., in the slaying of Martin Jackson in Brainerd.

Police responded to 701 N. Germantown Road. While headed to that address, police found the victim in a Mercury cab at 600 Tunnel Blvd. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from a single gunshot to the chest.

It was learned that Smith was in an altercation with someone inside the residence, and the victim had stepped in between them to try to break it up. Instead, he was shot by Smith, who pulled out a black, semi-automatic pistol.

A single 9mm shell casing was found inside apartment 405.

Witnesses said Smith fled in a red Chrysler 300.

Police found video from the residence showing a red Chrysler 300 arriving and a black male get out. He was wearing a white tank top, jean-style pants and white shoes.

Gunfire can be heard, then video shows the same man re-enter the Chrysler.

The vehicle was later located at 2501 Glass St. Surveillance video from that location showed Smith dropping off the car there. He was wearing the same clothing as the man who arrived in the Chrysler on N. Germantown, then sped off after the shot was fired.

Two spent 9mm shell casings were found in the vehicle.

.


