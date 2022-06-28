 Tuesday, June 28, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 89, Dies In Crash On Highway 58 On Monday Afternoon

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

An 89-year-old Harrison man died after a crash on Highway 58 on Monday afternoon.

 

At approximately 5 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 58 near the intersection of Harrison-Ooltewah Road. 

 

The crash involved two vehicles and involved a total of three occupants.

All three occupants were transported via Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital for medical treatment. The driver and passenger of one vehicle sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.

 

The driver of the other vehicle, Marvin Beemer, was transported to a local hospital where he would eventually succumb to his injuries.

 

The HCSO Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. 


