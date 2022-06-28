Fleischmann Border Crisis Amendments Voted Down

Two amendments to the FY23 Homeland Security funding bill introduced by Congressman Chuck Fleischmann have been voted down.

He said of the amendments, "The first amendment would stop President Biden and Congressional Democrats from spending previously approved funds to build the Border Wall on environmental studies instead of securing the border. The second amendment would ensure no funds in the bill would go to reestablish Biden’s Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) disinformation board. Unfortunately, Democrats voted down both amendments, going against the will of the vast majority of Americans.

“The crisis at our southern border is growing worse by the day. Thousands of illegal migrants are pouring across our border, countless tons of drugs are flooding into our nation and poisoning our citizens, and suspected terrorists are trying to sneak into our nation.

"I am incredibly disappointed and frustrated that my Democrat colleagues refuse to acknowledge the crisis at our border and continue to undermine border security. Walls work. I will continue to fight this Administration and Democrats in Congress to ensure that the funds we approved to build the Border Wall are used to build it.”