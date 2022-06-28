 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Trial Court Vacancy Commission Accepting Applications For Hamilton County Criminal Court Vacancy

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Criminal Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals - Eastern Section.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 11th Judicial District.

 

Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Tuesday, July 12. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions can be found at: http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

 

The Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. EDT to interview the candidates. The exact location of the hearing will be determined and announced soon.

 

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate Bean, Russell J General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Kelly, Tim A Executive Branch ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE 116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County IN TRANSIT TO SUMNER CO TN BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TINTED ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Selected For 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will be represented at the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Wildcat great Rhyne Howard will make her first career appearance in the All-Star Game, which is the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA action. The co-captains of the All-Star Game, A’ja Wilson ... (click for more)


