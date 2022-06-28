Trial Court Vacancy Commission Accepting Applications For Hamilton County Criminal Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Criminal Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District, which covers Hamilton County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals - Eastern Section.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 11th Judicial District.

Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Tuesday, July 12. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions can be found at: http://www.tncourts.gov/ administration/judicial- resources .

The Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. EDT to interview the candidates. The exact location of the hearing will be determined and announced soon.